Triza Silo Calls for Early Cancer Detection at Lilongwe Fundraiser

By Burnett Munthali

LILONGWE — (Maravi Post) Lilongwe Deputy Mayor Triza Silo has called for greater public awareness of breast cancer and the importance of early detection, drawing attention to the suffering experienced by people affected by the disease.

Speaking during the Diaries of a Young Lady Breast Cancer Fundraising Brunch at Sunbird Capital Hotel in Lilongwe on Saturday, October 10, 2026, Silo said her personal observations of cancer patients had reinforced the need for collective action.

“I have seen cancer with my own eyes. I have seen people suffer. Today is an opportunity to raise awareness about early detection,” Silo said.

She emphasised that protecting public health is a shared responsibility, urging communities and stakeholders to support initiatives that educate people about breast cancer and encourage timely medical attention.

Silo also commended the organisers for bringing breast cancer awareness to Lilongwe, noting the importance of creating opportunities for public education and mobilising support for cancer-related initiatives.

The fundraising brunch seeks to strengthen breast cancer awareness and encourage greater community involvement in efforts to address the disease in Malawi.