Malawi VP Jane Ansah Donates K2 Million, Urges Malawians to Act on Breast Cancer

By Burnett Munthali

LILONGWE — (Maravi Post) Vice President Dr Jane Mayemu Ansah, SC, JA (Retired), has donated K2 million towards breast cancer awareness initiatives and urged Malawians to embrace early screening, timely diagnosis and treatment to save lives.

Speaking at the Diaries of a Young Lady Breast Cancer Fundraising Brunch at Sunbird Capital Hotel in Lilongwe on Saturday, October 10, 2026, Ansah stressed that cancer awareness must translate into practical action, encouraging people to use screening and treatment services provided by government.

Jane Ansah Donates K2 Million, Urges Malawians to Act on Breast Cancer



“Cancer is a disease, not a sin,” Ansah said, emphasising that faith and prayer should complement professional medical care rather than prevent people from seeking screening, diagnosis and treatment, while drawing on her own experience as a cancer survivor.

She paid tribute to survivors, describing them as mothers, sisters and colleagues whose courage deserves recognition, and reminded them that their scars do not diminish their beauty, identity or worth.

Ansah further called on government, the private sector, civil society organisations, families and communities to work together in strengthening cancer awareness, expanding early detection and supporting people affected by the disease.

She emphasised that healthcare should be treated as an essential service rather than merely a business, urging stakeholders to make cancer information, screening and treatment more accessible to those who need them.

The Vice President also received gifts from various groups attending the event, which took place ahead of her birthday on Sunday, October 11, and concluded with group photographs after her K2 million contribution to the organisation.