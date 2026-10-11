MV Chambo catches fire on Lake Malawi

LIKOMA-(Maravi Post)-A Mozambican passenger vessel, MV Chambo, caught fire on Lake Malawi early Sunday, October 11, 2026, while travelling from Tanzania towards Mozambique, triggering a rescue effort amid reports of fatalities and survivors requiring medical attention.

Local media reports indicate that some passengers died while others were rescued and taken for medical treatment, although the number of fatalities, passengers aboard and circumstances surrounding the emergency had not been independently confirmed by the time of publication.

Likoma Island Police spokesperson Levison Mkumbadzala confirmed the incident, saying police were in contact with their counterparts in Mbamba Bay to establish the cause of the fire and determine the number of people affected.

The incident has raised concern among communities that depend on lake transport, particularly residents of Likoma and Chizumulu islands, where passenger vessels provide an important connection to mainland Malawi.

MV Chambo plays a significant role in connecting the islands with Nkhata Bay, carrying passengers and cargo on scheduled services that help residents travel for business, access supplies and reach essential services.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, while authorities continue efforts to establish the full circumstances of the incident and account for those who were aboard the vessel.

Further information is expected as police and relevant authorities verify casualty figures, rescue operations and the extent of the damage.