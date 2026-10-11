2026 FDH Bank Premiership: Nyondo fires Wanderers back to winning ways

…Silver 0-1 Wanderers

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Mighty Wanderers returned to winning ways on Saturday, October 10, 2026, with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Silver Strikers at Silver Stadium in Lilongwe in the opening fixture of the second round of the FDH Bank Premiership.

Striker Clement Nyondo scored the decisive goal in the 32nd minute to hand the Nomads a much-needed victory, ending a four-match losing streak across all competitions and lifting them to the top of the league table with 32 points.

The victory provided a timely response from Wanderers following a difficult spell that saw them struggle for consistency.

The Blantyre-based side had endured a disappointing run that included setbacks in cup and continental competitions, as well as a 2-1 defeat to Blue Eagles in their final match of the first round of the league.

Their defeat to Blue Eagles denied them the opportunity to finish the opening round at the summit, increasing the pressure on the team to respond positively when the league resumed.

Wanderers, however, showed renewed determination against the Bankers, with Nyondo proving the difference between the two sides in a closely contested encounter.

The forward had an earlier effort ruled out for offside in the 17th minute before making his next opportunity count. In the 32nd minute, Nyondo displayed excellent individual skill to beat Silver’s defence, round goalkeeper George Chikooka and calmly slot the ball into an unguarded net.

The goal gave the Nomads a crucial first-half advantage and ultimately proved enough to secure all three points.

Silver Strikers attempted to respond but struggled to find a breakthrough against a determined Wanderers defence. The hosts were unable to convert their opportunities, allowing the visitors to protect their slender lead until the final whistle.

The defeat was another setback for Silver, who entered the encounter seeking to recover from a humiliating 5-0 loss to FCB Nyasa Big Bullets in their final match of the first round.

That result had prompted changes in the technical department, with interim coach Patricio Kulemeka taking charge as the Bankers looked to rebuild confidence and start the second half of the campaign on a positive note.

Saturday’s result was also significant because of Wanderers’ previous struggles against Silver Strikers.

The Nomads had endured a lengthy winless run against the Bankers, making the victory an important psychological boost as they continue their title challenge.

The win was particularly significant given Silver Strikers’ reputation at home, where they have traditionally proved difficult opponents.

However, Wanderers’ disciplined performance ensured that the hosts were unable to use their home advantage to secure a positive result.

The three points lifted Wanderers to 32 points from 16 matches, putting them at the top of the FDH Bank Premiership table, ahead of Blue Eagles, who had 31 points from 15 games ahead of Sunday’s fixture against FCB Nyasa Big Bullets.

Silver Strikers, meanwhile, remained fourth with 29 points from 16 matches, behind third-placed FCB Nyasa Big Bullets, who had accumulated 30 points from 15 games before their weekend encounter.

Despite moving to the summit, Wanderers’ position could change, with both Blue Eagles and Nyasa Big Bullets having an opportunity to overtake them in Sunday’s match.

After the match Wanderers’ Gaddir Chirwa was later voted player of the match.

Blue Eagles, Bullets Clash Headlines Sunday’s Action

Week 16 of the FDH Bank Premiership continues on Sunday, October 11, with first-round leaders Blue Eagles FC taking on FCB Nyasa Big Bullets FC at Chiwembe Stadium in Blantyre.

The highly anticipated encounter is expected to have significant implications for the league standings, with both sides aiming to strengthen their title credentials as the second round gets underway.

Blue Eagles will be looking to maintain their strong form after finishing the first round at the top of the table, while Nyasa Big Bullets will be eager to claim maximum points and close the gap on the leading teams.

The outcome of Sunday’s fixture could also determine whether Wanderers retain their position at the top of the standings following their victory over Silver Strikers.

With the title race entering a decisive stage, the opening weekend of the second round promises to provide an early indication of which teams are best positioned to sustain their challenge for the FDH Bank Premiership crown.