Queen Gomani calls for unity in breast cancer fight

LILONGWE-(Maravi Post)-Queen Gomani has called on Malawians to strengthen the fight against breast cancer through public awareness, early detection and collective support for women affected by the disease.

Speaking at a breast cancer fundraising event, Queen Gomani said the suffering of mothers and daughters could not be ignored, emphasising the need to equip communities with lifesaving information about breast cancer prevention, warning signs and the importance of seeking medical attention early.

She underscored her responsibility as a mother and community leader to champion awareness initiatives, encourage women to prioritise their health and help break the silence and stigma that may prevent people from seeking timely medical care.

Queen Gomani urged communities, families and organisations to sustain the conversation beyond fundraising events, calling for lasting solidarity and practical action to ensure that women receive the information, support and medical attention they need in the fight against breast cancer.