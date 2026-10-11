One NICO Top 12 Netball Cup raised to MK75m

By Edwin Mbewe



BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-NICO Group has increased its sponsorship of the One NICO Top 12 Netball Cup from K60 million to K75 million ahead of the competition’s second season, signalling the company’s continued commitment to the development of netball in Malawi.

The second edition of the tournament was officially launched at Blantyre Sports Arena on Saturday,10th October 2026, bringing together netball stakeholders and sports leaders as preparations gathered momentum for another season of competition.

Speaking to the media during the launch, NICO Group Head of Marketing and Customer Experience, Taweni Gondwe Xaba, said the company was pleased with the outcome of the inaugural season, prompting it to increase its financial support for the competition.

“Malawi has potential to send more players professional, so this is the route by investing more in the sport from the grassroots. We are happy with the way NAM is running the initiative,” said Xaba.

Xaba said the additional investment demonstrated NICO’s commitment to supporting the growth of netball and creating opportunities for players to develop their talent through competitive sport.

The sponsorship has been increased by K15 million, representing a 25 percent rise from the K60 million committed during the first season.

The increased investment is expected to strengthen the competition’s contribution to netball development by providing a platform where teams can compete, players can showcase their abilities and emerging talent can gain greater recognition.

Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) President Vitumbiko Gubuduza said the tournament would provide an important opportunity to identify emerging players who could contribute to the future of the sport.

Gubuduza also highlighted the competition’s financial literacy component, saying it would help participants develop financial knowledge alongside their sporting careers.

The initiative reflects the importance of equipping athletes with skills that extend beyond the court, particularly as they navigate the financial opportunities and challenges associated with competitive sport.

Meanwhile, Blantyre City Mayor Isaac Jomo Osman challenged netball leaders to sustain the sport’s revival and build on the progress made through partnerships with the private sector.

Osman commended NAM for establishing partnerships that are helping transform the game, stressing the need for continued collaboration among sports administrators, sponsors and other stakeholders to ensure netball maintains its momentum.

His remarks highlighted the importance of sustained investment and effective management in strengthening the sport and creating an environment in which players and teams can thrive.

The One NICO Top 12 Netball Cup provides a competitive platform for participating teams while attracting corporate support for the development of netball in Malawi.

Meanwhile, regional playoffs for this year’s competition started on Friday in the Southern Region, with three teams expected to qualify for the national finals.

The playoffs are scheduled to conclude on Sunday, October 11, as teams battle for the available places at the national stage.

Defending champions Kukoma Diamonds of Blantyre will be looking to retain their title as the second edition of the competition gets underway. However, they will face competition from other teams seeking to make their mark and challenge for the championship.

The regional playoffs are expected to provide an opportunity for teams to demonstrate their competitiveness and secure qualification for the national finals.

With NICO Group increasing its sponsorship to K75 million, the tournament enters its second season with renewed financial backing and continued emphasis on identifying emerging talent, promoting financial literacy and strengthening netball in Malawi.

The competition also highlights the importance of partnerships between the corporate sector and sports associations in creating opportunities for players and sustaining the development of the game.