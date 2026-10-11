Malawi beat Seychelles in CAF Beach Soccer qualifiers

BEAU VALLON-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s national beach soccer team defeated Seychelles 6-2 on Saturday, October 10, 2026, in the first leg of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Beach Soccer qualifiers in Beau Vallon, Seychelles.

According to information shared on the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) official WhatsApp media platform, the victory gives Malawi an advantage ahead of the return leg scheduled for next weekend in Salima.

Malawi scored six goals against the hosts, who managed only two in the encounter, giving the visitors a four-goal advantage ahead of the decisive second leg.

Despite the victory, Malawi head coach Willy Kumilambe said his players were not entirely comfortable with the playing conditions during the match.

Kumilambe explained that playing at night presented challenges for his players, making it difficult for them to perform at their best.

However, the coach expressed confidence that Malawi would deliver an improved performance when the two teams meet again next weekend.

He believes the different playing conditions in Salima could work in Malawi’s favour during the return fixture.

Kumilambe noted that the second leg would be played during the daytime, unlike Saturday’s night encounter in Seychelles.

The coach expects the daytime conditions to allow his players to play faster football and make better use of their attacking strengths.

Malawi will now focus on preparing for the return fixture, hoping to build on its four-goal advantage and strengthen its chances of progressing in the continental competition.

Seychelles, meanwhile, will be looking to overturn the deficit when the two teams meet again on Malawian soil.

The return leg is scheduled for next weekend in Salima, where Malawi will have the opportunity to capitalise on home advantage.

The aggregate outcome of the two matches will determine which team advances in the CAF Beach Soccer qualifying campaign.