Malawi Beach Soccer storms 2026 AFCON finals

By Shaffie A Mtambo

SALIMA-(MaraviPost)-

Malawi’s national beach soccer team has qualified for the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals after thrashing Seychelles 10-1 in Salima on Saturday.

The victory at Sunbird Livingstonia Beach, followed by MaraviPost on Mpira TV, gave Malawi a commanding 16-3 aggregate win to secure qualification for the continental tournament.

Malawi entered the second leg with a 6-2 advantage after winning the first match away in Seychelles, putting the team in a strong position to complete the job on home soil.

The hosts delivered an even more convincing performance in front of their home supporters, scoring 10 goals to underline their attacking strength and seal their place at the finals.

Isaac Kajamu was among the standout performers, scoring a hat-trick to help Malawi dismantle the Seychelles defence.

Frank Mwenefumbo also netted three goals, matching Kajamu’s contribution in a performance that gave Malawi six goals from the two leading scorers alone.

Dala Simba added his name to the scoresheet, while Michael Jumali also scored as Malawi’s attacking players combined to produce a convincing result.

The 10-1 scoreline in the second leg meant Seychelles conceded 16 goals across the two matches, managing to score only three against the Malawian side.

Seychelles had scored twice in the first leg but found the return match much more difficult, as Malawi tightened its grip on the tie with a dominant display.

The aggregate victory represents a major boost for Malawi beach soccer as the team prepares to face stronger opposition at the African finals.

Malawi will now turn its attention to the 2026 Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations, which is scheduled to take place in Senegal from November 28 to December 6, 2026.