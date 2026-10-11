Malawi’s drug crisis exposes a broken supply chain

LILONGWE-(Maravi Post)-Malawi’s persistent shortage of essential medicines has become a major test of the government’s ability to turn public health spending into reliable treatment, as hospitals struggle with depleted stocks, suppliers await payments and questions mount over procurement, foreign-exchange access, medicine theft and distribution failures.

According to recent reports by MBC and Nation Online, the Ministry of Health and Sanitation has intensified inspections of pharmaceutical suppliers, engaged local manufacturers and pursued measures to restore supplies amid foreign-exchange constraints and outstanding debts at the Central Medical Stores Trust (CMST), while new concerns over medicine theft have raised further questions about what happens to drugs after they enter the public health supply chain.

The unfolding crisis demands more than emergency inspections because the public needs assurance that medicines are properly purchased, quality-tested, delivered to health facilities and made available to patients without avoidable delays or losses.

A Medicine Crisis That Can No Longer Be Ignored

The scale of the shortage is reflected in a CMST report dated September 22, 2026, which showed that overall medicine availability had fallen to approximately 40 percent in September, down from 51 percent in April.

Nation Online reported that only 62 items, representing 18 percent of the listed products, were fully in stock, while 23 items, representing seven percent, were available at low levels.

The situation was particularly concerning at central hospitals, where medicine availability reportedly fell from 34 percent in April to 18 percent in September, while district health offices recorded a decline from 66 percent to 53 percent over the same period.

These figures raise a fundamental question: how can a public health system deliver dependable treatment when its central procurement institution is unable to maintain adequate stocks of essential medicines?

Behind the percentages are patients who may be forced to buy prescribed medicines from private pharmacies, travel between health facilities or postpone treatment when public hospitals cannot supply what they need.

For families already struggling with the cost of living, purchasing medicines privately can create additional financial pressure, especially when transport, food and other household expenses must also be covered.

The government must therefore treat medicine availability as an urgent public service obligation rather than merely an administrative challenge.

Supplier Inspections: An Important Start, but Not the Whole Solution

On October 8, Health Minister Madalitso Baloyi inspected Zanak Pharmaceutical Company in Lilongwe and found that the company did not have the full quantity of medicines required under its government supply contract.

Baloyi said the government would continue inspecting pharmaceutical companies and local manufacturers to establish which products were available and ensure that existing stocks were delivered to CMST for distribution to health facilities.

In a further development reported by Nation Online on October 10, the minister warned pharmaceutical suppliers against falsely declaring medicine stocks to secure government contracts, saying companies found misrepresenting their supplies risked being barred from future CMST business.

The warning highlights an important procurement concern: government cannot plan effectively around medicines that suppliers claim to possess but cannot deliver.

However, the public deserves to know how many suppliers have been inspected, how many failed to meet their contractual obligations, how much medicine was recovered or delivered through the exercise and what action has been taken against confirmed violations.

The authorities should also distinguish between deliberate misrepresentation and genuine supply difficulties caused by financing constraints, import delays, production limitations or other verifiable circumstances.

Supplier inspections will make a meaningful difference only if their findings lead to timely deliveries, improved stock availability and transparent accountability.

The Foreign-Exchange Problem and the Burden of Supplier Debt

One of the central challenges facing CMST is its reported debt to international pharmaceutical suppliers.

Nation Online reported that the institution owed foreign suppliers more than US$18 million, equivalent to approximately K31 billion at the conversion used in the report.

According to the same reporting, some international suppliers had reduced deliveries or suspended supplies because of outstanding payments.

CMST Chief Executive Officer Moses Chisale has explained that the institution may have money in local currency but still lack the foreign currency needed to settle international invoices.

This distinction exposes a critical weakness in medicine procurement: budgeted money does not automatically translate into medicines when overseas suppliers require payment in foreign currency.

The government must explain how it intends to clear the outstanding debt, what financing arrangements are being pursued and how quickly suppliers can be persuaded to resume normal deliveries.

The public also needs a clear breakdown of the debt, including its age, the suppliers involved, the value of overdue invoices and the implications for future procurement.

Without a credible payment plan, emergency purchases may provide temporary relief while the underlying problem continues to undermine the supply chain.

Has Emergency Funding Started Delivering Results?

Recent reporting by Nation Online indicates that the Ministry of Health has been working to ease the crisis through additional funding and payments to suppliers.

Principal Secretary for Health Dan Namarika reportedly said CMST had received K27 billion in funding and that the government had paid between 70 and 80 percent of its local suppliers to support continued medicine supplies.

He also indicated that medicines worth billions of kwacha were in the procurement pipeline, with further deliveries expected between October 11 and 18.

These developments are important, but they raise questions that require evidence-based answers.

How much of the K27 billion has already been spent on medicines, and how much remains available? Which products are being purchased, and what quantities are expected? Have the anticipated deliveries arrived, and which hospitals and health centres have received them?

The government should publish a clear progress report comparing the medicines ordered, received, quality-checked and distributed with the quantities originally planned.

It should also distinguish between money allocated, money released, payments completed and medicines physically delivered.

The public should not have to rely on announcements to determine whether emergency interventions are working.

Medicine Theft: The Missing Link in the Supply Chain?

Foreign-exchange shortages and unpaid suppliers are not the only concerns surrounding medicine availability.

Recent reporting by Nation Online has highlighted continued medicine theft and diversion as additional factors undermining the public health supply chain.

Namarika has warned that theft erodes efforts to replenish stocks, comparing the problem to trying to fill a system that continues to lose supplies through leaks.

The issue raises an uncomfortable but necessary question: even if the government secures more money and purchases additional medicines, what guarantees that the products will reach the patients for whom they were intended?

Medicines purchased with public funds must be accounted for from procurement and warehouse receipt through storage, dispatch and delivery to individual health facilities.

Where stock discrepancies arise, authorities should establish whether they result from theft, administrative errors, damaged products, expired medicines, inaccurate records or other causes.

Any allegations of criminal conduct must be investigated fairly, and those found responsible should face appropriate disciplinary or legal consequences.

At the same time, the government should avoid treating every shortage as evidence of theft because financing, procurement and distribution failures may also explain missing stocks.

A credible accountability system would combine independent stock audits, secure storage, digital inventory records, documented handovers and prompt investigations of unexplained losses.

The critical test is whether medicine stocks can be traced reliably from the supplier to the patient.

Local Manufacturers: An Opportunity That Needs Consistent Support

The government has also turned to local pharmaceutical manufacturers to identify medicines they can supply immediately while helping build a more sustainable domestic industry.

Nation Online reported on October 7 that the Ministry of Health was engaging local manufacturers to determine their production capacity and the medicines they could deliver to public facilities.

Manufacturers have indicated that they face challenges including delayed government payments, limited foreign-exchange access for imported raw materials and electricity interruptions that affect production.

These difficulties illustrate why local manufacturing cannot become a reliable solution through emergency purchasing alone.

Pharmaceutical companies need predictable orders, timely payments, dependable access to production inputs and clear regulatory requirements if they are to maintain consistent output.

The government should identify which essential medicines can be produced competitively in Malawi and establish realistic supply agreements with qualified manufacturers.

Such arrangements should be evaluated according to delivery performance, product quality, cost, production capacity and the extent to which they reduce exposure to international supply disruptions.

The immediate priority must remain getting medicines into hospitals, but the longer-term objective should be a more resilient supply system that combines local production with reliable international procurement.

Are District Hospitals Receiving Their Fair Share?

The medicine crisis also raises questions about the distribution of available stocks across the country.

Even when medicines reach CMST, patients benefit only when the products are delivered to the hospitals and health centres where they are needed.

The reported decline in medicine availability at district health offices suggests that shortages are not confined to central warehouses or major hospitals.

The government should establish which districts are experiencing the most severe shortages, which medicines are affected and whether distribution schedules are being followed.

It should also explain how facilities are prioritised when supplies are insufficient to meet demand and how emergency requests from rural health centres are handled.

Reports indicate that district health offices receive a separate allocation for procuring medicines outside CMST, reportedly equivalent to 10 percent of their funding. Health-sector representatives have questioned whether that allocation is adequate when the central supplier itself lacks stock.

The Ministry of Health should clarify the applicable funding arrangements, how much money has actually reached districts and whether facilities have sufficient purchasing power to obtain medicines elsewhere.

A national stock report should identify available products, critical shortages, expected replenishment dates and the facilities receiving emergency supplies.

Without this information, patients and frontline health workers remain uncertain about when essential medicines will become available.

Procurement Transparency and Quality Assurance

A reliable medicine supply chain requires more than adequate financing. It also depends on transparent procurement, credible contracts and strict quality assurance.

The government should disclose relevant information about supplier selection, contract values, quantities ordered, delivery deadlines and the quantities actually received.

Where suppliers fail to deliver, the responsible institutions should explain whether the failure arose from financial constraints, production problems, import delays or breaches of contractual obligations.

The same transparency must apply to government payments because suppliers cannot maintain consistent production and deliveries indefinitely when legitimate invoices remain unpaid.

Quality assurance must also remain non-negotiable.

The Pharmacy and Medicines Regulatory Authority has an important role in protecting patients from substandard, falsified or improperly handled medicines.

Emergency procurement must therefore move quickly without bypassing appropriate testing, storage requirements and regulatory safeguards.

The public needs medicines that are available, safe, effective and properly stored—not simply products that have been purchased in a hurry.

The Questions Government Must Answer

The medicine crisis now demands clear responses from the Ministry of Health and Sanitation, CMST, the Pharmacy and Medicines Regulatory Authority and the relevant financial authorities.

First, what is the current position? Which essential medicines remain unavailable or critically low, and how have stock levels changed since September?

Second, where is the money? How much of the reported K27 billion allocation has been released and spent, and what proportion of the outstanding international and local supplier debts has been cleared?

Third, where are the medicines? Have the deliveries expected between October 11 and 18 arrived, passed the necessary quality checks and reached the intended health facilities?

Fourth, what is happening to procurement contracts? How many suppliers have failed to provide contracted quantities, and what evidence supports any allegations that companies falsely declared available stocks?

Fifth, what explains the losses? How many cases of medicine theft or diversion have been investigated, what quantities or values are involved, and what corrective measures have been implemented?

Sixth, are local facilities adequately funded? Is the separate district-level allocation sufficient to address urgent shortages, and what alternatives are available when CMST has no stock?

Finally, what is the recovery target? What medicine-availability level does the government intend to achieve, by what date and how will independent oversight verify progress?

These questions are not intended to undermine efforts to restore supplies. They are necessary to establish whether the measures being taken are sufficient and whether public resources are delivering results.

The Way Forward

Malawi needs a coordinated medicine-security strategy that addresses financing, procurement, supplier performance, theft prevention, quality assurance and distribution as interconnected priorities.

In the immediate term, the government should publish an updated list of critical medicine shortages, confirm the status of incoming supplies and prioritise products needed for emergency treatment and other essential services.

It should also establish a transparent timetable for settling verified supplier debts, improving access to foreign currency and restoring dependable deliveries from international and local manufacturers.

CMST and individual health facilities should strengthen inventory management, conduct regular stock reconciliations and investigate unexplained discrepancies.

Procurement contracts should contain clear delivery requirements and appropriate consequences for non-compliance, while ensuring that suppliers receive legitimate payments within agreed terms.

Over the longer term, Malawi should improve demand forecasting, invest in secure and traceable distribution systems, strengthen domestic pharmaceutical production and ensure that district facilities can respond to urgent needs.

Parliamentary oversight should focus on measurable outcomes, including medicine availability, outstanding debts, procurement performance, distribution records and the results of investigations into suspected theft.

The public should receive regular updates that distinguish between planned interventions and completed actions.

Sharp Focus Verdict

Malawi’s medicine crisis is a test of the entire public health supply chain, not merely the performance of pharmaceutical suppliers.

Foreign-exchange shortages, outstanding debts and inadequate stock levels have exposed serious vulnerabilities, while allegations of medicine theft and concerns about suppliers’ declared stocks raise additional questions about accountability.

The government’s intensified inspections, emergency funding and engagement with local manufacturers are important interventions, but their success must be measured by medicines delivered to hospitals and patients—not by the number of inspections conducted or announcements issued.

The authorities must demonstrate that public funds are translating into reliable supplies, that suppliers are meeting their obligations, that medicines are protected against theft and that rural and urban facilities receive products according to clinical need.

Local manufacturing can strengthen medicine security, but it must be supported by predictable procurement, timely payments, access to production inputs and rigorous quality controls.

Ultimately, Malawi does not merely need more medicines to be purchased. It needs a system that ensures every medicine paid for reaches the right facility, remains safe and becomes available to the patient who needs it.

That is the standard against which the government’s response should be judged.

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