Scorchers shine as Flames struggle

Malawi’s Scorchers are giving football supporters reasons to celebrate, but the Flames are raising serious questions about their tactics, consistency and ability to turn opportunities into victories.

The contrast has become difficult to ignore. On Friday, Malawi’s women’s national football team, the Scorchers, defeated Zimbabwe 2-0 at Bingu National Stadium in the First leg of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games qualifiers.

Meanwhile, the Flames are under pressure following their 3-1 defeat to Angola in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

Although the two teams compete in different tournaments, their contrasting results have reignited debate about Malawi’s approach to international football.

MaraviPost sports desk witness the Scorchers’ 2-0 victory over Zimbabwe provides a clear starting point for analysing their progress.

They scored twice and kept a clean sheet, finishing the match with a goal difference of plus two.

The Flames’ 3-1 defeat to Angola presents a different picture. Malawi scored once but conceded three goals, leaving them with a goal difference of minus two in that match.

The difference between the two results is four goals in terms of match goal difference. However, these figures alone do not prove that the Scorchers are a better team than the Flames.

They show that the women’s side produced the better result in its latest match, while the men’s side struggled against Angola.

The bigger question is what these results reveal about preparation, tactical decisions, defensive organisation and the ability to respond when a match does not go according to plan.

One concern is the Flames’ attacking approach, particularly the use of a lone striker in matches where Malawi need to create more scoring opportunities.

A lone striker is not necessarily a bad tactical choice, as many successful teams use this system.

However, it requires effective support from midfielders and attacking players who can move forward quickly, create chances and prevent the striker from becoming isolated.

If the striker receives little support, defenders can concentrate on marking one forward, making it harder for the team to create clear scoring opportunities.

The Flames’ 3-1 defeat to Angola raises questions about whether their attacking system provided enough support up front while maintaining defensive stability.

To establish whether the formation was the main problem, however, analysts would need to examine match footage, attacking movements, chances created and substitutions.

Football is not simply about choosing a formation before kick-off.

It is about recognising when that formation is failing and making the necessary adjustments.

A coach must be able to read the game, identify weaknesses and respond before the opposition takes complete control.

Malawi’s 2-1 victory over South Sudan in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers provides another useful point of comparison. In that match, the Flames scored twice but also conceded once.

Against Angola, they scored one goal and conceded three. Across those two matches, Malawi scored three goals and conceded four, giving the team an aggregate goal difference of minus one.

These figures reveal a concern worth investigating, Malawi conceded in both matches, while their attacking output declined from two goals against South Sudan to one against Angola.

Two matches are not enough to establish a long-term trend, but they provide evidence for asking whether the Flames are creating enough chances and defending effectively against different opponents.

The coaching staff must examine whether the problems stem from tactical decisions, individual errors, poor communication, a lack of midfield control or the quality of the opposition.

Identifying the actual cause is essential because a solution based on assumptions could leave the real weaknesses unresolved.

One of the most important responsibilities of a football coach is recognising when a tactical approach is not working.

If the Flames are struggling to get the ball to their lone striker, the coaching staff could consider bringing another forward closer to the attack or allowing attacking midfielders to make more runs into the penalty area.

Alternatively, the team could retain one striker but adjust the positioning of its wingers and midfielders to provide better support.

The correct decision depends on the players available, the opposition’s defensive structure and the circumstances of the match.

Simply adding another striker does not automatically produce more goals, just as playing defensively does not automatically guarantee a positive result.

What matters is whether the system creates scoring opportunities while protecting the defence. If Malawi are chasing a match, the coaching staff must be prepared to take calculated risks.

If the team is struggling to control midfield, a change in personnel or positioning may be more effective than introducing another striker without addressing the underlying problem.

The Scorchers’ victory over Zimbabwe offers encouragement, particularly because a 2-0 result combines attacking success with defensive discipline.

However, one result does not tell us everything about the team’s performance.

A proper assessment would also consider possession, shots on target, chances created, defensive recoveries and the quality of the opposition.

The same standards should apply to the Flames. Supporters deserve an explanation of what is working, what is failing and how the coaching staff intends to improve the team’s performances.

Results matter, but understanding the reasons behind those results is equally important when assessing a national team.

The Scorchers should be celebrated for their achievements without turning the comparison into an unfair contest between the women’s and men’s teams.

Both represent Malawi and both deserve investment, preparation and support.

The real lesson is that successful football requires a clear plan, effective execution and the courage to change direction when circumstances demand it.

The Flames cannot afford to ignore the questions raised by their defeat to Angola. Their performance needs to be assessed honestly, using match footage and reliable statistics rather than emotions alone.

How many chances did Malawi create? How many shots reached the target?

Did the midfield provide sufficient support to the striker? Were the goals conceded the result of individual mistakes or wider defensive problems? Did the substitutions improve the team’s performance?

These are the questions that can help explain the defeat and identify practical solutions. Without such evidence, blaming the formation, the players or the coach risks oversimplifying a complicated game. But when the evidence identifies a weakness, the team must be willing to address it.

Malawi’s football supporters want to see the Flames compete with confidence, create chances and fight for positive results. They also want to see the Scorchers continue building on their progress.

For now, the Scorchers have given the nation another reason to celebrate, while the Flames have work to do to restore confidence.

The challenge for the Flames is clear,learn from the defeat, improve the tactical approach and show supporters that the team can respond when the pressure is on.

Malawi needs more than promises, supporters want to see tactical improvements translated into results on the pitch.