The Maravi Post Week in Review: Forex, fuel criseses hunting Malawians

LILONGWE-(Maravi Post)-Malawi’s political leadership, fuel shortages, rising living costs, public financial accountability and investor confidence shaped the national debate during the week of October 4–9, 2026, exposing the difficult choices facing the country’s economy and public institutions.

The Maravi Post’s reporting on the week’s major developments provides the basis for this review, which examines six key stories, their implications for ordinary Malawians and the outstanding questions that policymakers must address.

Sunday, 4 October: Mutharika Scores 62.2% in First-Year Assessment

The Maravi Post reported on an assessment published by Nation on Sunday that awarded President Arthur Peter Mutharika’s first year back in office an overall score of 62.2%, describing his administration’s performance as satisfactory.

The assessment offered a benchmark for evaluating the government’s progress, but the overall score requires closer examination to understand where the administration performed better and where significant challenges remain.

The reported breakdown placed social services at 72.5%, governance at 63.3% and the economy at 54.3%, pointing to differences in performance across the assessed areas.

The economic score is particularly important given continuing concerns about fuel availability, household purchasing power, foreign-exchange shortages and the cost of doing business.

The assessment does not, by itself, establish how far improvements have reached individual households. That requires evidence from employment, prices, public-service delivery and other measurable economic and social outcomes.

The key question is whether the government can build on its reported achievements and translate its policy commitments into tangible improvements in citizens’ lives.

Monday, 5 October: Global Fuel Concerns Put Malawi’s Supply Security in Focus

The Maravi Post examined international discussions surrounding emergency fuel reserves amid wider concerns about global petroleum supply disruptions.

For Malawi, which depends heavily on imported fuel, developments in international energy markets can have significant consequences for transport, commerce and the prices consumers pay for goods and services.

However, the availability of emergency supplies on international markets does not automatically guarantee that fuel will reach Malawian filling stations.

Access to foreign currency, procurement arrangements, transportation costs and the reliability of supply chains all influence the country’s ability to secure petroleum products.

The situation reinforces the need for a sustainable fuel-security strategy that combines reliable procurement, improved foreign-exchange management and contingency planning for international supply shocks.

The important question is whether Malawi can reduce its exposure to external disruptions while maintaining adequate supplies for households, businesses and essential services.

Tuesday, 6 October: Fuel Shortages Deepen Transport and Cost-of-Living Pressures

The Maravi Post reported on the continuing effects of fuel shortages on public transport, including concerns about commuter fares, vehicle availability and longer waiting times.

For ordinary Malawians, fuel scarcity is not simply an inconvenience at filling stations. It can increase the cost of travelling to work, attending school, accessing healthcare and moving goods between markets.

Transport operators also face higher operating costs when supplies become difficult to obtain, potentially putting further pressure on fares and the prices of essential commodities.

These effects demonstrate how disruptions in one sector can spread throughout the wider economy.

Addressing the problem requires reliable fuel procurement and distribution, but also a broader assessment of the foreign-exchange constraints and other structural weaknesses that make supplies vulnerable.

The government’s response should ultimately be judged by whether fuel becomes consistently available and transport costs become more manageable for consumers.

Wednesday, 7 October: PAC Questions US$13.9 Million Water-Board Funding Transaction

The Maravi Post reported that Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee questioned the reported use of approximately US$13.9 million associated with Blantyre Water Board funding for a maize procurement arrangement involving Zambia.

The transaction attracted scrutiny because the funds were reportedly linked to the Mudi Dam rehabilitation project, raising questions about their original purpose, the approval process and the conditions governing their use.

On October 9, Information Minister Shadric Namalomba reportedly defended the arrangement, saying the World Bank had approved the funding process to help address food-security concerns.

The government’s explanation is an important part of the story, but the competing questions cannot be resolved through public statements alone.

The relevant funding agreements, approval documents, transaction records and explanations from the responsible institutions are necessary to establish how the arrangement was authorised and whether it complied with applicable requirements.

The committee’s scrutiny should therefore be understood as an accountability process, not proof of wrongdoing.

The wider lesson is that public institutions must maintain transparent financial records and provide clear explanations when funds associated with one project are reportedly used for another purpose.

Thursday, 8 October: Government Rejects Claims of Kwacha Devaluation Agreement

The Maravi Post covered the government’s rejection of reports that Malawi had agreed to devalue the kwacha during discussions with the International Monetary Fund.

Information Minister Dr Shadric Namalomba reportedly said devaluation was not under discussion following an IMF mission to Malawi that ran from September 22 to October 6.

The clarification addressed speculation about the country’s exchange-rate policy, an issue with important implications for importers, businesses and consumers.

Nevertheless, rejecting claims of an agreed devaluation does not, on its own, resolve Malawi’s foreign-exchange shortages or the difficulties businesses face in financing imports.

The country must still confront the challenge of securing adequate foreign currency while managing inflationary pressures, supporting domestic production and maintaining economic stability.

The key test is whether the government’s wider economic policies can improve access to foreign exchange and reduce the pressure on businesses and households without creating additional instability.

Friday, 9 October: Mhango Calls for Sovereign Credit Rating to Attract Investors

The Maravi Post reported that South Africa-based Malawian economist Chifipa Mhango had urged the government to secure an active sovereign credit rating to strengthen Malawi’s investment prospects and access to international finance.

A sovereign credit rating provides an assessment of a country’s capacity to meet its debt obligations, helping investors evaluate financial risks and make decisions about lending and investment.

A credible rating could give Malawi a clearer financial benchmark and potentially widen its financing options. However, obtaining a rating does not automatically guarantee cheaper borrowing or an immediate increase in investment.

Investors would also consider the country’s debt sustainability, fiscal management, foreign-exchange conditions, policy consistency and the wider business environment.

For Malawi, the priority should be to combine credible financial assessments with reforms that strengthen economic fundamentals, encourage productive investment and support job creation.

The central question is whether the country can build the conditions needed to turn investor interest into sustainable economic activity and tangible benefits for its population.

The Bigger Picture: Economic Stability Must Deliver Results

The Maravi Post’s coverage during the week highlighted the links between political performance, economic management and public accountability.

The first-year assessment provided a framework for examining government performance, while fuel shortages illustrated how weaknesses in supply security can affect transport, household budgets and business operations.

The questions surrounding the maize procurement transaction placed public financial management under scrutiny, while the kwacha debate and the call for a sovereign credit rating highlighted the continuing challenge of strengthening economic confidence.

Together, these developments demonstrate that national progress cannot be measured by announcements, assessments or policy commitments alone.

It must also be evaluated through reliable access to essential goods, manageable living costs, transparent public spending, stronger productive investment and improvements in public services.

WHAT TO WATCH NEXT WEEK

Four questions deserve continued attention.

First, will fuel supplies become more reliable, and will commuters experience any relief from transport costs?

Second, will the government provide documentary evidence clarifying the approval and funding arrangements behind the US$13.9 million maize transaction?

Third, what practical measures will address foreign-exchange constraints and support economic stability?

Finally, will Malawi take concrete steps towards securing a credible sovereign credit rating while strengthening public finances and the investment environment?

The answers will help determine whether the developments discussed this week lead to meaningful policy action.

For ordinary Malawians, the ultimate measure of progress remains whether political and economic decisions translate into better living standards, dependable public services and greater opportunities for the future.