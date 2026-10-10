Celine Dion falls during Paris comeback concert

…..Keeps singing, winning fans’ admiration

PARIS-(Maravi Post)-Canadian music superstar Celine Dion has demonstrated remarkable composure after taking an unexpected fall during her Paris residency, quickly getting back to her feet and continuing her performance without interrupting the song.

French and international entertainment media reports indicate that the 58-year-old singer stumbled while performing her 1998 song Dans un autre monde at the Plenitude Arena in Nanterre, outside Paris, on Wednesday, October 7, 2026.

Video footage of the incident reportedly showed Dion hopping on one foot before slipping and falling onto the stage. Her trousers were said to have become caught on one of her heels, contributing to the accident.

Despite the alarming moment, the five-time Grammy Award winner quickly stood up, gave the audience a reassuring thumbs-up and resumed singing, drawing admiration for her professionalism and determination.

The incident has attracted particular attention because Dion is returning to regular live performances after years of health challenges linked to stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that can cause muscle stiffness and painful spasms. She publicly disclosed her diagnosis in 2022.

Her Paris residency represents a significant milestone in her return to the stage after a prolonged absence. The singer has expressed gratitude to fans for their patience and support throughout her health struggles.

Dion’s ability to continue performing after the fall has added another memorable moment to her comeback, although the incident also highlights the physical demands of live performances.

There have been no confirmed reports of a serious injury resulting from the fall in the coverage reviewed. Her quick recovery and decision to continue the show helped reassure the audience at the venue.

For fans, the moment served as a reminder of the determination behind Dion’s return to live music and her enduring connection with audiences around the world.