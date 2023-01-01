Mkaka told to resign

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera on Sunday, January 1, 2023 again failed to fulfil his promise on cabinet reshuffle amid his Tonse administration’s poor performance.

Chakwera says he will announce a new configuration of his cabinet this month.

In his Presidential New Year address, Chakwera says the cabinet will be a lean, focusing on delivery.

The President however admitted that in the just ended year, Malawians faced financial pain, with high cost of food items, fuel shortage, electricity challenges and slowing down of business.

He said there have been efforts such as coming up with austerity measures, and securing funds has stopped the economy from falling.

The president says the pain has been endured by all nations.

This is not the first time for Chakwera failing to fulfil promises to the nation.

Malawians are grappling with social economic ills just two years under Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance government.

There is high inflation that has pushed good and services prices high.

Currently, the country’s is short supply of forex, fuel, drugs in public hospitals.

