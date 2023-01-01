By Dorica Mtenje

Humble Mtambo Washing Feet

A touching story and demonstration of true love, peace, coexistence, reconciliation and national unity. Depicted in the attached photos, exactly three years ago, this was on 28th Dec 2019 at the pick of the struggle against DPP regime. Minister of National Unity, Hon Timothy Mtambo, then National Executive Director of HRDC is seen washing each other’s feet at church with Mabvuto Bamus, then DPP’s Presidential Advisor on CSOs and NGOs.

This is evidence enough that Mtambo’s heart for the better of others, his love and deep passion for national unity, peace, coexistence, and reconciliation started long ago. Others including Chakwera must have seen such a humble heart in Mtambo to consider him a true partner worthy of the Super Hi5, and the peace and unity national agenda. Our country since democracy dispensation in 1993 has become dangerously divided on political, religious, regional, tribal and ethnic lines. Shared values of love, peace, unity, patriotism, rights and responsibilities are the only strings that firmly hold us together.

Though we may differ in our political ideologies, religious beliefs, regional, tribal and ethnic backgrounds, we are one people. We share in the struggle and history of our painful past, the destiny of this nation; the flag, national anthem, the culture, the beautiful lake, mountains, forests, wildlife and the riches buried under Mother Malawi.

There is obviously no need to harbour pathological hatred and grudges against one another. Many have noted with regret how DPP and affiliates hate Mtambo to the teeth, to the extent that they shoot down anything that involves Mtambo.

That up to today APM shuns everything involving Chakwera’s Administration is so sad and sets a bad example to the younger generation.

May our siblings in the DPP camp and entire opposition be reminded that Democracy is only a competition of development ideas where the best should be allowed to lead for that agreed term as stipulated in the electoral laws and Constitution. Individual or political party aspirations must not go beyond national interests and those of the entire citizenry.

May APM, DPP and affiliates who are still so bitter about losing the 2020 elections focus on contributing better to national development. You lose an election; you go back to the drawing table and rebuild. A powerful and well-organized opposition is equally important in a multiparty democracy. Opposition is a vital part of Government, actually they are a government arm in Parliamentary governance.

