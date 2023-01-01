Honourable Richard Chimwendo Banda: Yearend sports ASSESSMENT for 2022: The Minister of Youth and Sports Honourable Richard Chimwendo Banda has pledged government’s continued support for the development of football in the country.

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(Maravipost)- As any organization, institution, and individual conducts assessment, monitoring and evaluation at the year end, Minister of Youth and Sports Richard Chimwendo Banda, MP is not exceptional.

Banda has described 2022 as a mixed bag as far as sports development is concerned in the country. Speaking to Maravipost reporter on Saturday 31st December 2022 the Minister said, as a country we fared well in other sports codes though we failed in other disciplines.

He says the coming in of Salima Sugar Company to sponsor National Netball League in the country has added value to our sports.

“I can say 2022 has been a mixed bag though it has been a year that has given us some hopes, we haven’t performed extremely good but managed to participate in the major tournaments which as a country, we were supposed to. During these tournaments we have noted that we are capable of doing well for example our Queens retained their position six that we lost to Uganda over the years”.

“But there is a huge gap to be filled for our Queens to retain the glory they used to enjoy; first thing is motivation apart from participating in the tournaments. We are happy with Salima Sugar Company for coming in with the MK40 million National Netball League sponsorship. This will play a significant role. We have to put many efforts at the grassroot level so that we unearth hidden talents that will play for the national teams”, Banda said.

On the part of football, the Minister said he is pretty aware that there is Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers which Malawi is taking part, he said there is that possibility of qualifying, but he was quick to mention that our elite league that contributes players to the national team is not so competitive.

“Teams lack resources, and they are sweating for peanuts in the league and other cups hence we are engaging other private companies to come in and support those who are already in the industry”.

“National Bank of Malawi have produced a national support in basketball which is tremendous. Previously we did not have the national league tournaments in schools. Volleyball also lacked sponsorship, but RAIPLY came in with a national league. I can mention many sports codes which we are doing good but there are other codes we are far behind. For instance, in boxing, we do not have national boxing competition as well as athletics hence it is our task as the government to lobby more companies to produce more sponsorship for sports in the country”, Banda further said.

Chimwendo Banda indicated that there is hoped to have a successful 2023 year as they laid a good foundation during the sports indaba which they conducted with different sports associations. Saying during the indaba the associations highlighted a lot of things that are lacking to develop sports in the country hence in 2023 government and other stakeholders will start working on that.

In conclusion the Sports Minister Chimwendo Banda applauded all companies and individuals who took part in patronizing African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 Youth games which Malawi hosted in the capital Lilongwe.

He has however sent a strong warning to bad minded people who are vandalizing sports facilities in the country that the arm of the law will take its course against them.

