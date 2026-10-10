MK15m Mazabuka’s Luchenza Municipality football festival season Bonanza ready for kick off

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Football fans in Luchenza Municipality are set for another exciting sporting season as the MK15 million Mazabuka Christmas Bonanza is expected to kick off later this month, giving local teams another opportunity to compete for honours while entertaining their supporters during the festive season.

Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, who is also Member of Parliament for Luchenza Municipality, Chimwemwe Mazabuka Chipungu, announced the development on Friday during the launch of Constituency Development Fund (CDF) reforms in the municipality.

Chipungu said the competition is part of his commitment to keeping football alive in Luchenza while providing young people with opportunities to develop their sporting talents and engage in activities that contribute positively to their lives.

He emphasised the importance of football in helping young people stay away from social vices, noting that sporting activities can provide a constructive way for them to spend their time while building discipline, teamwork and a sense of responsibility.

For many young people, local football competitions offer more than just entertainment.

They provide an opportunity to demonstrate their abilities, gain recognition and compete against other talented players within their communities.

The K15 million Mazabuka Christmas Bonanza will be the second major football competition organised under Chipungu’s current term in office, following the recently concluded K26 million Mazabuka Trophy.

The previous competition attracted football enthusiasts and was spiced up by Flames star Gabhadiho Mhango, adding entertainment to the sporting activities.

The upcoming Christmas Bonanza is expected to bring another wave of excitement to Luchenza as teams prepare to compete, with supporters anticipating thrilling matches during the festive period.

Chipungu’s continued investment in football competitions also highlights the role of community sports in bringing people together, promoting healthy competition and creating opportunities for young people to participate in organised activities.

As the festive season approaches, the bonanza is expected to give football lovers in Luchenza another reason to gather at the football grounds to support their favourite teams while celebrating local sporting talent.

With MK15 million committed to the competition, attention will now turn to the participating teams and the organisation of the tournament as football fans await the official kick-off.