Of four big lies that shook Malawi this week

This week a lot of issues happened in this country and Malawi’s media stooped so low by informing readers news which was pure propaganda. Such propaganda reports discredit the morning online publications that Malawians trusted.

The Hard Truth which does not take sides hereby informs all Malawians of the truth about events that happened this week because Malawians deserve facts not lies.

The so called respected online publications reported that President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has agreed to the Devaluation of the Kwacha because of IMF visit, that World Bank redirecting US13.9 million towards purchase of Maize from Zambia is corruption at Blantyre Water Board, that Attorney General joining Speaker’s judicial case as interested party was illegal, and they circulated videos of Dr Magalasi pulling and shovelling bags purported to be the MK5 billion mentioned in the Armyllis case as indication that DPP led government is corrupt.

The Hard Truth column reports issues that are correct as it engages with the relevant authorities on issues that are important.

The Hard Truth is that government is not devaluing the Kwacha and that is its policy.

The online publications lied to Malawians that President Mutharika has agreed to devalue the Kwacha because IMF is in town. That is total propaganda. I engaged the Minister of Finance Joseph Mwanamveka and he was very clear.

Government is not devaluing the Kwacha. The policy of this government is to stabilize the Kwacha and make it strong.

The IMF team that is in the country never said anything about devaluation. The IMF came for routine Article IV consultations and not to order devaluation.

Those publications that reported devaluation have failed to quote a single statement from IMF or from government where devaluation was agreed.

The Hard Truth is that those are lies manufactured to cause panic on the market and make Malawians lose confidence in President Mutharika’s economic recovery plan. Malawians should not panic, the Kwacha will not be devalued.

The Hard Truth is that the redirection of US13.9 million for purchase of maize from Zambia was sought and approved by World Bank and no institution in Malawi handled any money. The propaganda that Blantyre Water Board officials pocketed the money is foolish.

I have established from World Bank office that the money moved from World Bank in Washington directly to Zambia for purchase of maize. No money came to Blantyre Water Board account. No money came to government account.

The money moved from World Bank in Washington to Zambia. The World Bank approved the redirection because food security is priority.

When Malawians are facing hunger, government had to act. This is not corruption, this is prudent use of resources with World Bank approval.

Those reporting corruption should show us the bank account where the money was deposited. They cannot because no such account exists.

The Hard Truth is that the Speaker’s case is a judicial matter and anyone who is interested can join as interested party.

The Attorney General joining the case is not illegal. It is within the law. Government position remains very clear.

The Speaker’s action was illegal and unconstitutional, although the matters he highlighted for further enquiry are merited.

The powers to set up committees rest with the National Assembly working together through a simple majority voting. Not one person. Not the Speaker. This is a democratic nation. The Speaker cannot wake up and create a committee alone.

That is dictatorship. The Speaker betrayed his boss President Mutharika who trusted him and he betrayed his fellow members of Parliament who elected him.

If he feels he cannot work as Speaker in a DPP led government, the best way is to resign from the position honourably.

The Hard Truth has established real reasons as to why the Speaker behaved in that way and the reasons will one day be laid bare here in this column. Malawians will be shocked to know why he did what he did. For now let us state that his action was unconstitutional.

The Hard Truth is that as for Dr Magalasi, the DPP government should be applauded for arresting him and not shielding him because he is one of DPP. Some governments in the past shielded their own. President Peter Mutharika did not shield him.

The Hard Truth is not condemning Magalasi as guilty because courts will decide, but it commends the President for not shielding him.

That is a sign of proven leadership which was touted during campaign. Peter Mutharika is really a statesman.

If this government was corrupt as those videos purport, why would the same government arrest its own person?

A corrupt government shields its own. Mutharika has allowed the law to take its course. Let justice be seen on Magalasi.

This is what Malawians voted for, a President who does not interfere with justice even when it involves his own party members.

Malawians must reject propaganda. The Hard Truth will continue to tell you the truth even when online publications choose lies.

Feedback: +265992082424

Email: jonesgadama@gmail.com