The Maravi Post Week in Review: Valentino arrest, fuel, forex criseses, Chivayo death

LILONGWE-(Maravi Post)-The legal battle involving retired General Paul Valentino Phiri, growing concerns over Malawi’s tax burden, banking problems, Malawi’s fuel and forex criseses persists, Chikangawa Plane Crash Inquiry and the death of Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, Veep Jane Ansah calls for health workers conditions shaped The Maravi Post Week in Review from Sunday, September 27 to Friday, October 2, 2026.

The selection is drawn from The Maravi Post’s recent posts, editor’s picks, trending coverage and major reports published during the week, highlighting stories that generated significant public, national and regional interest.

Ansah Calls for Health Research and Better Conditions

DOWA — Vice President Jane Ansah called for stronger investment in local health research, innovation and improved working conditions for medical personnel during a major healthcare conference in Dowa.

Jane Ansah

Speaking at Kalipano Hotel during the GACOPA Southern Africa Conference and Physician Assistants Union of Malawi Biannual Conference, Ansah urged African countries to strengthen their capacity to develop medicines, research and healthcare solutions locally.

She also highlighted long working hours, workplace pressure and psychological challenges affecting health workers and called for better support and protective equipment.

The intervention placed healthcare research, innovation and staff welfare at the centre of discussions on improving medical services.

Phiri Bail Puts Major Legal Case in Spotlight

LILONGWE — Retired General Paul Valentino Phiri, a former Chief of the Malawi Defence Force, became the focus of a closely watched legal development following his arrest by the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Valentino Phiri arrested

Phiri faces allegations involving abuse of office and dealing in terrorist property in a case linked to alleged illegal arms trafficking in 2025.

On October 2, the Lilongwe Magistrates Court granted Phiri bail on a K10 million cash bond, while two sureties were ordered to provide K20 million bonds each.

The court also directed Phiri to report to police monthly and obtain ACB approval before travelling outside Malawi. The case was adjourned to November 12, 2026.

World Bank Warning Highlights Malawi Tax Pressure

LILONGWE — Malawi’s tax regime came under renewed scrutiny after the World Bank highlighted the pressure that new revenue measures are placing on businesses and economic activity.

The September 2026 Malawi Economic Monitor said tax reforms were contributing to fiscal consolidation but were being implemented amid inflation, foreign-exchange shortages and weak private-sector activity.

The report highlighted measures including new levies on bank and mobile-money transactions, changes to VAT and the minimum alternate tax, alongside compliance costs associated with electronic fiscal systems.

The wider World Bank assessment called for stronger domestic revenue mobilisation while also improving the business environment and addressing structural economic constraints.

National Bank ATM Problems Anger Customers

LILONGWE — Customers of National Bank of Malawi raised concerns after some ATM transactions reportedly deducted money from accounts without dispensing cash.

The Maravi Post reported complaints from affected customers, including a case involving the Game Complex ATM in Lilongwe where an account was debited despite no cash being released.

National Bank of Malawi

The incident renewed questions about the reliability of electronic banking services and the speed at which failed transactions are reversed.

For customers, ATM failures can immediately disrupt access to money needed for transport, food, business and other daily expenses.

Malawi Pushes for Action at UN General Assembly

NEW YORK — Malawi used the 81st United Nations General Assembly to call for stronger international action on development, climate change, debt, global governance, health and peace.

Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister George Chaponda urged the UN to move beyond speeches and translate international commitments into concrete action.

Malawi also called for debt relief and restructuring, greater concessional financing for agriculture and infrastructure, stronger climate financing and reforms to improve African representation in global decision-making.

The delegation further raised the need for stronger pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity in Africa and international cooperation on emerging global challenges.

Chivayo Death Shakes Zimbabwe and Region

HARARE — The reported death of Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo became one of the most closely followed regional stories carried by The Maravi Post.

The initial September 30 report cautioned that social-media claims surrounding the crash were unverified, while Zimbabwean authorities confirmed that a light aircraft carrying six people had crashed in the Marondera area.

Later reports identified Chivayo among those killed and described the aircraft as a helicopter that crashed at Kudenga Farm in Marondera.

The Maravi Post subsequently followed the story through reports on tributes, religious reactions and responses from Zimbabwean public figures, keeping the tragedy in the regional news cycle.

What Shaped The Maravi Post Week?

The six stories reflected three major themes running through the week’s coverage: public services and healthcare, institutional accountability and economic pressures, alongside major regional and international developments.

Vice President Dr Jane Ansah’s healthcare intervention placed research, innovation and the welfare of health workers at the centre of the public-service debate.

The Phiri case brought renewed attention to Malawi’s justice and accountability institutions, while the World Bank’s assessment and National Bank ATM complaints highlighted economic and financial pressures affecting businesses and ordinary customers.

At the international level, Malawi’s UN intervention linked the country’s development challenges to wider debates over debt, climate financing, healthcare and global governance.

Meanwhile, Chivayo’s death generated sustained regional attention and became one of the week’s most widely followed stories across Zimbabwe and neighbouring countries.

As September gave way to October, these developments helped define the week’s news agenda on The Maravi Post, while fuel shortages and other economic pressures began emerging as major stories for the next news cycle.