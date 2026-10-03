Atupele Muluzi has finally exposed himself as a confused baby in politics

The hard truth is that Atupele Muluzi is a baby in politics and this week he has exposed himself fully for Malawians to see that he has completely lost direction and does not know what he wants in his political career.

The hard truth is that during the 2025 campaign, Atupele spent all his energy telling Malawians that Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika was too old to rule.

He mounted every podium, every radio station, every rally and his only message was age.

He never told Malawians what he had in store for them once elected into office.

He never unveiled any serious policy, any roadmap for jobs, any plan for the economy.

His entire manifesto was one sentence: Peter Mutharika is old. Malawians listened, weighed him, and rejected him miserably at the ballot.

They voted overwhelmingly for the so-called old man because they wanted solutions, not insults.

The hard truth is that Atupele has learnt nothing from that humiliating rejection. As if it was not enough, today he has repeated the same babyish talk again.

In his interview on Zodiak Broadcasting Station this week, he again questioned President Mutharika’s age and fitness for office. This is pure childish politics.

Atupele thinks shouting age will make him relevant, but Malawians have already moved on.

The hard truth is that the so-called aged President that Atupele mocks has within just one year in office registered significant achievements that even his blind critics can see.

While Atupele is busy insulting on radio, President Mutharika is busy fixing the country.

First, he has managed to reduce inflation from over 35 percent to 20 percent, giving hope to businesses and consumers who were choking under Chakwera’s economic mess.

Second, he has stabilized fuel supply which was a nightmare in this country, with Malawians sleeping at filling stations. Today fuel is available.

Third, he has restored forex availability and brought back investor confidence which had collapsed.

Fourth, he has embarked on serious infrastructure rehabilitation, fixing roads and completing stalled projects.

Fifth, he has restored the much-needed farm input program dignity, ensuring real farmers get inputs unlike the past regime of ghost beneficiaries.

These are not imaginary achievements, these are real fruits that Malawians are feeling on the ground, and they were done by the man Atupele calls too old.

The hard truth is that Atupele Muluzi has failed to rule UDF. Under his watch, UDF has completely fallen and torn apart as a curtain.

A party that was once a giant, a party that ruled this country, is now a briefcase party that cannot even win a ward councillor seat.

UDF continues to decline and fall every day because its leader has no vision. He abandoned party building and focused on attacking Mutharika.

He thought insulting the President will hide his failure to lead his own party. UDF is now dead, divided, hopeless, and Atupele is the chief undertaker.

The hard truth is that Atupele is a rejected baby politician even by his own home boys. In Machinga, where his father built a political empire, the youth rejected him in 2025.

His own people told him clearly that they do not want baby politics.

Today he is trying to show that he is still relevant by attacking President Mutharika, but he is not.

Malawians chose Mutharika for solutions, not insults. They chose leadership, not baby crying on the radio.

The hard truth is that the youth of this country are dumping him in large numbers because they have realized he is useless. What does Atupele have to offer? Nothing. What is his ideology? Nothing. What is his plan for Malawi? Nothing.

The only thing he knows is to say Mutharika is old. That is not politics, that is babyish politics and it will not save UDF. You cannot build a political career on insults.

The hard truth felt it wise to remind Atupele that he has exposed his babyish character and it is not surprising to see a lot of youth dumping him.

Malawians are tired of leaders who think politics is about insulting elders.

Malawi needs leaders who respect culture, who respect elders, and who offer solutions. President Peter Mutharika has shown that age is wisdom, age is experience, age is stability.

While other countries are respecting old and experienced leaders for their wisdom, Atupele thinks he can win sympathy by attacking age. He has lost it.

Atupele should wait for 2030 if he still thinks he has energy to contest. Let him use this period to rebuild his collapsed UDF instead of attacking a President who is only one year in office and already fixing the mess.

Malawians gave Mutharika a landslide because they trusted his solutions. They rejected Atupele because he had no solutions. That is the hard truth that will never change, no matter how many Zodiak interviews he grants.

President Mutharika will continue to deliver while babies continue to cry on radio.

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