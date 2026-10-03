When the rains defy forecast

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi appears to be witnessing another unusual weather pattern, as rainfall has started falling in several parts of the country despite earlier forecasts warning of prolonged dry spells.

In recent days, Lilongwe and Blantyre have experienced rainfall earlier than many people expected, raising questions about whether the showers mark the beginning of the main farming rains or are simply an early-season weather phenomenon locally referred to as chizimalupsa.

The changing weather has come at a critical time for farmers, many of whom depend on the timing and consistency of rainfall to decide when to plant their crops.

While meteorological forecasts provide scientific guidance on expected weather conditions, the recent rains have once again highlighted the uncertainty that can surround weather patterns, particularly in a country where agriculture remains heavily dependent on rain.

For some Malawians, the arrival of the rains is not only a matter of science but also one of faith.

Several church groups have organised prayers asking God to bring sufficient rainfall at the right time and protect the country from prolonged dry spells.

In Luchenza, the Pastors Fraternal has been among groups turning to prayer amid concerns over the expected dry conditions.

Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Chimwemwe Chipungu has also urged people to continue praying, saying that while scientists can make predictions, God ultimately has His own way of doing things.

“Let’s continue praying. God does things mysteriously. Scientists can predict, but let’s continue praying,” Chipungu said.

His remarks reflect a belief held by many Malawians that scientific forecasting and faith can coexist, particularly when communities are faced with unpredictable weather.

For farmers, however, the immediate question remains: Are these early rains a sign that the farming season has arrived, or are they simply temporary showers before the predicted dry spell?

As Malawi waits for the weather to reveal its next move, farmers, meteorologists and communities will be watching the skies closely.

The answer may determine when fields are planted, how crops perform and, ultimately, how the country navigates the coming agricultural season.