By Joyce Maseko

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-The Government of Malawi, through Ministry of Health and Sanitation, has introduced new public health measures to strengthen the country’s preparedness against the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD), following outbreaks reported in some parts of Africa.

According the press statement issued dated 20 November 2026, assigned by the secretary for the health and sanitation, Dr. Dan Namarika says the moves focuses on enhanced surveillance and screening procedures at all points of entry into Malawi to reduce the risk of cross-border transmission of the deadly disease.

Under the new measures, all travellers entering Malawi will be required to complete a Travel Health Declaration Form before arrival or upon entry.

Travellers must also provide accurate contact information to facilitate public health follow-ups.

The form can be completed online through the Ministry’s designated portal.

The statement further states that travellers arriving from or transiting through the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will be required to self-isolate for 21 days under daily monitoring by health professionals.

Meanwhile, travellers from Uganda, Kenya and Nigeria will also be subjected to daily health monitoring for 21 days.

The statement said health authorities at airports, land border crossings and inland ports to conduct health screening, including body temperature checks, for all travellers.

Anyone presenting signs or symptoms associated with Ebola or other infectious diseases will be managed in accordance with National Public Health Protocols.

The statement further indicates that travellers will receive health information and guidance on recognising possible Ebola symptoms. Members of the public have been urged to immediately report any suspected symptoms to health personnel or visit the nearest health facility.

The Ministry has also provided Hotline 929 for reporting concerns.

“Authorities have also warned that any conveyance suspected of contamination through contact with an infected person, cargo or human remains must be decontaminated at the point of entry to prevent further spread of disease,”reads the statement.