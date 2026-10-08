Black-car convoy draws attention at Wicknell Chivayo’s funeral in Harare

…..Hundreds gather in white as Zimbabwean tycoon and his wife are honoured ahead of their burial

By Burnett Munthali

HARARE-(MaraviPost)-A large convoy of black vehicles accompanied by security Land Cruisers attracted attention during the funeral ceremony of Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, Lucy Muteke, in Harare on Wednesday.

TUKO.co.ke reports that hundreds of mourners, most dressed in white, gathered for the ceremony ahead of the couple’s burial at Glen Forest Cemetery on Thursday, October 8, 2026.

The gathering brought together relatives, friends and members of the public who came to pay their final respects to the couple, whose deaths shocked Zimbabwe last week.

The funeral venue was filled with mourners, while others stood along nearby roads as the large crowd struggled to find space.

The arrival of the long motorcade became one of the most noticeable moments of the ceremony, with black vehicles moving through the gathering alongside security Land Cruisers equipped with sirens.

Video footage of the procession later circulated online, showing mourners and other members of the public turning their attention towards the convoy as it passed through the venue.

Chivayo, his wife Lucy, her aide Saneliswe Magagula and pilots Captain Calvin Tafirei Soda and Captain Courage Mutavirwa died when their helicopter crashed on September 30, 2026.

The tragedy brought widespread mourning in Zimbabwe, with the deaths of five people in the crash leaving their families and friends facing an unexpected loss.

The couple were scheduled to be laid to rest at Glen Forest Cemetery in Harare on Thursday, October 8.

Chivayo’s death has also renewed interest in his business activities and public profile, including a resurfaced video in which he discussed his relationship with Kenyan President William Ruto and potential investment opportunities in Kenya.

The video has attracted renewed attention following the businessman’s death, although details of the investments he referred to were not disclosed in the recording.