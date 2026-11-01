Arsenal end 14-year Anfield hoodoo

LIVERPOOL-(MaraviPost)-Arsenal have ended their 14-year wait for a Premier League victory at Anfield after beating Liverpool 1-0 on Sunday to strengthen their position at the top of the league table.

Monitoring on SuperSport TV, Kai Havertz scored the only goal of the game to hand the Gunners all three points against their rivals.

The victory marks Arsenal’s first Premier League win at Anfield Stadium since 2012, ending a long period of frustration at Liverpool’s home ground.

Part of log table Week Match 9 in 2026/27 English Premier League

Liverpool struggled to find their rhythm in the match, failing to seriously trouble Arsenal’s defence as the visitors protected their narrow advantage.

The result also dealt a blow to Liverpool’s ambitions of challenging for the league title, while Arsenal extended their advantage over their closest competitors.

Arsenal now sit at the top of the Premier League table with 24 points, three ahead of second-placed Manchester City, while Liverpool remain fifth with 15 points, nine behind the leaders.

The rivalry between the two sides has produced several memorable encounters in the Premier League. Before Sunday’s meeting, Liverpool had recorded 18 wins against Arsenal’s 26, while 24 matches had ended in draws.

Sunday’s result adds another victory to Arsenal’s record in the historic rivalry and will give Mikel Arteta’s men renewed confidence in their pursuit of the Premier League title.