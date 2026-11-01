Delhi erupts as opposition parties demand election chief Gyanesh Kumar’s exit

NEW DELHI-(MaraviPost)-Thousands of demonstrators poured into India’s capital on Sunday, November 1, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over controversial changes to the country’s voter registration lists.

According to Al Jazeera and Reuters, the protest was led by opposition Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who joined other political figures and supporters in challenging the electoral roll revision process.

Opposition parties claim the exercise has removed more than 130 million names from voter lists, with Muslims and other minority communities allegedly bearing a disproportionate share of the impact.

The Election Commission has rejected accusations of political bias, maintaining that the process does not favour any party and that individuals whose names were wrongly excluded can apply for fresh registration.

Demonstrators marched through central New Delhi towards the historic Ramlila Maidan, prompting authorities to deploy hundreds of police officers, some equipped with shields and batons, alongside riot-control vehicles.

The security operation was accompanied by traffic diversions as protesters waved Indian national and party flags, while opposition leaders addressed supporters from an open-top vehicle.

India’s Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda dismissed the rally as a politically organised campaign, accusing opposition groups of using democracy as a pretext to create disorder.

The demonstrations have continued since late September, drawing participation from opposition parties, student groups and youth organisations demanding Kumar’s departure.

The controversy intensified after two deputy election officials reportedly raised concerns about changes to voter registration procedures, electoral lists and digital systems.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has accused the opposition of attacking legitimate electoral processes, while the next Indian general election is scheduled for 2029.