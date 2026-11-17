Washington, USA, 17 November 2026 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/ – At COP31, the World Bank Group and its partners showcased a series of transformative investments and projects expected to mobilize an additional $10.7 billion in private capital, alongside more than $6.9 billion in investment to support client-led development priorities, create jobs, and strengthen resilience. The investments span agriculture, manufacturing, urban infrastructure, renewable energy, and more.

Together, these investments demonstrate how climate-smart development can support the foundations of growth and jobs. Reliable electricity enables businesses to grow. Better agriculture raises productivity and incomes. Resilient infrastructure protects investments, connects people to markets, and allows economic activity to continue when shocks occur.

The announcements build on growing World Bank Group financing and private capital mobilization for climate-related investments. In fiscal year 2026, the Group provided $48 billion in financing with climate co-benefits and mobilized a further $48 billion in private capital. The combined $96 billion is 21 percent higher than in the previous year.

Agriculture and industry

In Türkiye, a World Bank Group operation will expand farmers’ access to finance and markets and strengthen agricultural value chains. It is expected to benefit 225,000 farmers and support more than 100,000 job equivalents, while mobilizing commercial financing and helping reduce emissions from agricultural production. The operation puts the Group’s AgriConnect approach into practice, contributing to its goal of reaching 300 million smallholder farmers.

A separate World Bank program will give Turkish manufacturers, including small and medium-sized enterprises, long-term financing to adopt greener and more digital technologies. It will help hundreds of firms prepare and implement transformation plans. It is expected to support more than 100,000 job equivalents and to mobilize additional commercial financing.

In Afghanistan, IFC is supporting the development of an organic fertilizer facility that would turn agricultural waste into locally produced inputs. The project aims to improve soil health and farm productivity and to create local jobs in a fragile market.

Water, infrastructure, and energy

In Timor-Leste, IFC financing, IDA-PSW, and a MIGA guarantee are supporting a new solar power plant with battery storage. The plant is expected to lower energy costs, strengthen energy security, and deliver estimated annual savings of around 1.5 percent to 2.0 percent of the country’s GDP. It offers a model that other small islands and Pacific economies could replicate.

A coordinated World Bank Group initiative in Türkiye will finance water, sanitation and urban transport infrastructure. It is expected to give 1.65 million people safely managed water and sanitation and improve sustainable transport for nearly 1.5 million people. It will also strengthen climate-resilient infrastructure benefiting more than 3 million people. The initiative is part of Water Forward, a multistakeholder coalition that aims to advance water security for over 1 billion people by 2030.

Opening markets

Several sustainable finance loans to Turkish banks will direct capital to social inclusion, the blue economy, climate adaptation and Türkiye’s low-carbon transition, using a range of new instruments, including a blue digitally native note.

Global supply chains

A new blended finance-supported fund will help textile, apparel and footwear manufacturers – largely SMEs in emerging markets – invest in cleaner, more competitive production. It combines IFC financing, concessional funds from the Global Environment Facility as well as technical assistance and investment from global brands to support energy efficiency, renewable energy, water savings, circularity and reduced industrial pollution. By bringing together suppliers, finance and global buyers, the initiative aims to unlock investments that have been difficult to finance, while helping manufacturers remain competitive as global supply chains shift toward more sustainable production.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of World Bank Group

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