MCP apologises to Tonse alliance partners over unfulfilled agreements

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The former ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has apologised to political parties it worked with under the 2020 Tonse Alliance, including the United Transformation Movement (UTM), for what it says are shortcomings in fulfilling certain commitments made during the coalition arrangement.

MCP spokesperson Jessie Kabwila made the remarks this on Monday during the Tiuzeni Zoona programme on Zodiak Broadcasting Station, where she acknowledged that the party did not perform satisfactorily in some areas during its time in government.

“There are things we should have done better. We want Malawians to know that we have learnt from the mistakes we made. Where UTM is concerned, they should understand that for the areas where we did not do well, they should accept our sincere apology,” said Kabwila.

She also urged the former alliance partners not to listen to what she described as false information, while extending the apology to the other nine political parties that were part of the alliance.

Kabwila further maintained that MCP leader Lazarus Chakwera will remain the party’s president until 2029 and said the party is open to working with other political parties ahead of the 2030 general elections.

However, lawyer Sylvester Ayuba James has questioned whether the apology will be enough to restore trust between MCP and its former alliance partners, particularly if Chakwera remains at the helm of the party.

“Jessie Kabwila has apologised to MCP’s former alliance partners, albeit too late. In my view, much of what happened is down to the character of the man on top more than it is about an institutional philosophy,” says James.

He argues that MCP’s challenges were largely linked to the leadership and inner circle surrounding Chakwera rather than the party’s institutional philosophy.

James questions how former alliance partners can trust MCP again if the same leadership remains in place.

“Now, you issue an apology but you want to stick with the same man for the presidency; who will trust you again into an alliance?” he says.

According to James, political alliances in Malawi are often influenced heavily by the character, decisions and wishes of the person leading the party, particularly when that party is in government.

He says an apology has no meaning if it is not accompanied by changes in leadership and what he describes as the inner circle surrounding the party leader.

“A mere statement of apology without replacing the man on top and his inner circle is simply a word of pretence. It lacks sincerity and pragmatism. I doubt if a wise person would take that seriously,” says James.

He also suggests that MCP will face difficulties regaining broad electoral support, particularly across regions where voters may have different political preferences.

“And as long as votes from Chitipa, Rumphi and the Lower Shire will also be counted, forget about it,” he says.

On top of UTM, the Tonse Alliance comprised the People’s Party (PP), Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), People’s Transformation Party (PETRA), Malawi Forum for Unity and Development (MAFUNDE), Umodzi Party, Freedom Party and Congress for the Second Republic (CSR).

The alliance was formed after the Constitutional Court nullified the 2019 presidential election and ordered a fresh election, with Chakwera chosen as its presidential candidate and the late Saulos Chilima as his running mate.

The party subsequently won the June 23, 2020 fresh presidential election, with Chakwera defeating then-President Peter Mutharika.