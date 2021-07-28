Kalio Makokha, the suspect in murder of university student Christine Ambani

NAIROBI-(MaraviPost)-Kenyan University student Innocent Kalio Makokha was arrested for stabbing girlfriend to death just few months after being implicated in the murder of his brother, his brother’s wife and their one-year-old baby.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrested the suspect on Tuesday following the murder of Christine Ambani, university student at Kiriri Women’s University of Science & Technology.

According to the report by Citizen Digital, Police discovered the lifeless body of the suspect’s girlfriend Christine, 23, who was in her third year pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration on July 13, 2021.

Makokha reportedly booked a room with the victim at a guest room for a few hours but later topped up the earlier paid amount for them to stay in the room for the entire night.

During the night, Makokha brutally murdered Christine by stabbing her on the neck, leaving her bleeding to death before using her phone to ask her family on WhatsApp group posing as her, to send her Ksh.87,000 to refund her boyfriend after he allegedly helped her settle in the college.

Detectives from the Crime Research and Intelligence bureau of the DCI, upon further look at the suspect’s criminal record, discovered that Makokha was previously arrested on February 2, 2021 after he allegedly killed his brother’s family by setting their house ablaze while they were inside under unclear circumstances.

He was arrested, charged and remanded at Kakamega G.K Prison before his case was withdrawn under unclear circumstances and he was later set free.

Special Service detectives on said Makokha, who has been on the run since committing the crime, will be arraigned in court and he will answer murder charges.