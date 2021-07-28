LAGOS-(MaraviPost)-A Nigerian clergyman has sparked outrage after a video of him telling his church to bribe his angels, went viral.

In the video that is currently making the rounds on social media, the clergyman expressly told his congregants to give him more money as that would make the grace in his life work for them.

The pastor who is yet to be identified proclaimed, “We need your money to come on my altar so that my altar will touch you. The only way the grace functioning in me will work for you is that you come and bribe my angels because the more money in my hands, the faster I reach the assignment they gave to me. So the easier they make the assignment, the faster they work for you. There is no juju in it”

Watch the trending video below:

Source: www.expressiveinfo.com