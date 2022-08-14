THANE-(MaraviPost)-Police have arrested Altamash Munewar Dalvi (23) for allegedly slitting his 22-year-old pregnant girlfriend’s throat after a disagreement in Mumbra area of Maharashtra’s Thane, India.

The assistant police inspector Krupali Borse of the Mumbra police station confirmed the news on Sunday, adding that the victim identified as Muskan alias Nadia Mulla (22).

Indian man arrested

According to NDTV, the victim’s body was found in Virani Estate locality on Saturday, but prior to the discovery, she and the suspect had been in a relationship and they had been experiencing some problems.

On the day of the incident, the suspect had planned to get rid of the victim as a way to put an end to their disagreement. When the two met, the suspect allegedly attacked and killed her by slitting her throat before throwing her body in the estate.

The suspect was arrested at Thane railway station while attempting to escape the area and Police have revealed that investigations into the matter have immediately been launched.

In India, the percentage of women murdered by their intimate partners has been on the rise. In 2021 alone, 113 women were killed by men who were, in most cases, their male partners or ex-partners.

In December, 2021, 30-year-old women was murdered by her husband after he slitted her throat over suspected extramarital affair with a co-worker.

In January, 29-year-old woman was murdered by her live-in partner while her 5-year-old child witnessing the traumatic experience.

