BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Activists in the country have backed President Lazarus Chakwera’s recently appointed women figures into high profile public positions to deliver as expected of them.

According to Women Manifesto Movement, the appointments were not only spot-on but also merited; adding that their success, backed by integrity, at the helm of their respective institutions will only strengthen their claim that women in the country have what it takes to lead in both the public and private spheres.

Chakwera meet Zamba and Chizuma

Reacting to the recent appointments, that include the newly confirmed Inspector General of Police

, one of the representatives of the Movement Lingalireni Mihowa said they were confident the women will deliver in their respective positions.

“Yes, I would insist that the Movement is satisfied with the progress that is being made to ensure women’s involvement in the governance sector. This is commendable and obviously, a step in the right direction,” she said.

Mihowa added that the Movement stands ready to “assist where necessary” so as the appointed create a positive impression on the country’s leadership sphere.

To that end, Mihowa disclosed that plans are already at an advanced stage to engage all the new women appointees on how they can effectively discharge their duties.

Apart from Nachulu-Yolamu, President Chakwera also recently appointed Innocencia Nkhoma-Ottober as board chairperson for the Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets and Jean Filipo-Priminta as Financial Intelligence Authority Director General.

Before them, Colleen Zamba was appointed Secretary to the President and Cabinet (SPC), becoming only the second female to fill that position after Hawa Ndilowe; appointed during the Joyce Banda Regime.

The recent sentiments from the Women Manifesto Movement reiterates what some quarters have said; hailing Chakwera for his progressive stance in promoting women empowerment.

The Association of Women in Media (Malawi) Chairperson Edyth Kambalame, for instance, recently said the appointments shows that the current administration is commited towards advancing gender equality.

“We have always complained that as a country, Malawi has enabling laws, and women that are capable, qualified and experienced enough to take up leadership roles and deliver as well as men,” said Kambalame.

She added: “It is encouraging to see that the laws are being implemented and women are being recognised as equal and valuable players in the public sector and other spheres of the economy. This is what we need as a country to develop.”

Kambalame, a Bureau Chief for Nation Publications Limited (NPL) in Lilongwe, also said the appointments inspire the youth to see that gender should not be a limitation to achieving one’s goals and contributing to society’s advancement in whatever field one may belong to.

Meanwhile, as heaps of praise continue on Chakwera’s administration for promoting women empowerment in the country, government has challenged the private sector to pick a leaf and ensure women are promoted to more decision making positions.

In an interview, government Spokesperson, who is also Minister of Information and Digitilisation, Gospel Kazako, concurred with Kambalame that the President has set the pace in promoting more women than ever before into senior public positions.

Said the Minister: “We therefore want more women CEOs in the private sector. As you can see, the President has set the pace. He has shown that women have what it takes to lead as well.”

The sentiments from Kazako come on the backdrop of rising women appointments into the public service since Chakwera rose to power, two years ago; with his Cabinet comprising 40 per cent women, among others.

