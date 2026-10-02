“I don’t see everything, only God does”-Prophet Makandiwa responds to critics after Chivayo tragedy

HARARE-(MaraviPost)-Family International Church (UFIC) leader Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa has broken his silence after critics questioned why he failed to foresee the helicopter crash that claimed the life of businessman Wicknell Chivayo, despite their close association.

In a press statement released Thursday, the popular church leader said he has no gift to see everything.

Makandiwa, who had dined with the Chivayos at their home weeks before the tragedy, had faced online attacks for failing to prophesy the accident.

In his condolence message titled “I am Glad I Had Time At His House”, Makandiwa mourned the couple and addressed the criticism head-on.

Below is Makandiwa’s unedited condolence message:

EMMANUEL MAKANDIWA

Inspiring People. Sharing Life.

ON BEHALF OF UFI CHURCH, AND MY FAMILY

We extend our condolence to the families of Mr and Mrs Chivayo and to the families of the special crew on board that did not make it home alive, and to the Johane Masowe church and it’s Leaders. We pray for the comfort that only God provides

Rev 14v13 blessed are the dead that die in the Lord for they rest from their labour and their works follow them.

None of man’s work goes to waste, rather the work always follows the man even in the world to come.

I thank God that we had time together at their house where we had supper and private discussions in that and previous other meetings whose purposes remain confidential.

As for the question of whether I saw the accident prophetically before time or not as some may wonder; that, to me, was rendered unimportant when I stated in time past my inability to see everything. I reiterate that I have never seen everything, I don’t see everything, and I won’t see everything, only God does because he has no gift to see.

What is important to note, for those that care, is that the couple knew their time to be taken and desired for that time to be while they were at their best, and their giving and helping people was to be completed on time – hence they were in a rush to give and indeed SAVED THE BEST FOR LAST.

You don’t honour your Leaders and share your wealth with people at that magnitude and depart without a clear knowledge. The departure should be at your best time but unfortunately, the time may not be the best for those you leave behind.

We will always keep those grieving in prayer and our Lord Jesus will keep you in His perfect peace. The worst tragedy to all man is not in dying, but not dying in the Lord Jesus. If that was achieved and is achieved in your personal life we celebrate the new glorious life.

Remain in his Grace

Amen

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Makandiwa had in August displayed US$1 million in cash gifted to him by Chivayo before a packed congregation, with Chivayo saying the donation was for the work of God.

The response comes after Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed that prominent businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his wife Lucy Muteke were killed in a helicopter crash in Marondera Rural on Wednesday evening.

All five people on board died. Family spokesperson Herbert Chivayo confirmed the deaths to state broadcaster ZBC.

Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the aircraft crashed at around 17:00 local time, with investigations ongoing.