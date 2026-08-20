Former Zambia cabinet Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya dies

By Edwin Mbewe

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-The Zambian Government has confirmed the death of former minister Mutotwe Kafwaya, who had been reported missing following a joint security operation in Kabulonga, Lusaka, on August 14, 2026.

The Defence and Security Wings said Kafwaya was the unidentified man who was fatally wounded during the intelligence-led operation. His identity was subsequently confirmed after members of his family positively identified his body.

The confirmation comes amid heightened political tensions in Zambia following the August 13 general election.

Reports of exchange of fire

Zambian media outlets, including Diamond TV, reported on the joint security operation in Kabulonga, where security personnel were said to have raided premises linked to opposition presidential candidate Brian Mundubile.

Other reports have said there was an exchange of fire during the operation. Authorities have alleged that shots were fired at law enforcement officers, while Mundubile disputed the government’s account and said there was no militia at his residence.

Mundubile has also alleged that armed personnel entered his residence during the operation and that Kafwaya was shot while inside the property. According to reports, Mundubile said he and his family were present when the incident occurred and that Kafwaya was bleeding heavily after being shot.

These claims have not independently established the circumstances in which Kafwaya was wounded, and investigations remain ongoing.

Operation followed August 13 election

The operation took place one day after Zambians voted in the country’s 2026 general election.

Brian Mundubile, who headed the opposition National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP) presidential campaign, had been one of the principal challengers in the presidential race. Diamond TV had reported extensively on Mundubile’s campaign in the days leading up to the election, including his calls for the Electoral Commission of Zambia to expedite the announcement of results.

Following the vote, Mundubile claimed that his campaign’s parallel voter tabulation showed him ahead, although the Electoral Commission of Zambia had not at that stage declared an official winner.

The timing of the Kabulonga operation, coming immediately after the election, has therefore added to political tensions surrounding the incident.

Government account of the operation

According to the Central Joint Operations Committee, the operation involved several security agencies, including the Drug Enforcement Commission.

Authorities said the operation was based on intelligence gathered after the recovery of K7.3 million during a separate task force operation in Lusaka.

Eleven people were apprehended during the operation and are being held in connection with alleged offences relating to treason and other offences that may emerge from investigations.

The security agencies said several firearms, ammunition, tactical equipment and electronic devices were recovered from the premises.

The authorities have linked the operation to allegations involving military plans, illegal military training and a possible armed insurrection. However, those allegations remain subject to investigation and have been disputed by Mundubile.

Kafwaya’s alleged role

Kafwaya was a former government minister and a prominent political figure who had become associated with Brian Mundubile’s opposition political camp ahead of the 2026 elections.

Diamond TV reported in July that Mundubile had distanced himself and the Tonse Alliance from remarks made by Kafwaya, who was serving as the alliance’s chairperson for finance.

The circumstances surrounding Kafwaya’s presence at Mundubile’s residence during the August 14 operation, and his subsequent death, are now expected to form part of the ongoing investigations.

Authorities have not yet publicly provided a detailed account of how Kafwaya was wounded or what happened to him immediately after the shooting.

Investigations continue

The Defence and Security Wings said investigations and forensic examinations are underway, including examination of the firearms, ammunition, electronic devices and other equipment recovered during the operation.

The 11 people arrested remain in custody as investigators continue to establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged offences.

Kafwaya’s death has added a new and serious dimension to an already tense post-election period in Zambia, with questions likely to remain over the Kabulonga operation, the reported exchange of fire and the circumstances leading to the former minister’s death.

Authorities are expected to provide further information as investigations progress.