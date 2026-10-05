Yemen forces claim major Mocha victory as war intensifies

By Burnett Munthali

SANAA-(Maravi Post)-Yemen’s internationally recognised government forces say they have retaken the strategically important port city of Mocha from Houthi fighters, marking a potentially significant development in the country’s escalating conflict.

Al Jazeera’s latest live coverage reports that Yemen’s government forces have announced control of Mocha after fierce fighting with Houthi fighters, although the Houthis have rejected the claim and disputed the extent of the government’s advance.

The reported battlefield development comes as government forces intensify efforts to reclaim territory held by the Houthis following a major mobilisation ordered by Yemen’s leadership.

Mocha is strategically important because of its location on Yemen’s western coast, about 75 kilometres north of the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, one of the world’s most important maritime passages.

The narrow waterway links the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and provides a major route for energy supplies, international trade and commodities travelling between Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

Government forces reportedly fought Houthi fighters in several areas surrounding Mocha before announcing that they had regained control of the city.

However, the situation remains contested, with Houthi forces denying that government troops have secured all the strategic positions needed to consolidate control of the area.

Al Jazeera correspondents also reported that there were no confirmed indications that government forces had captured key mountainous military positions east of Mocha, including Khalid Ibn al-Walid military base and Jabal al-Nar.

Those positions are considered strategically important because they provide access towards Mocha and the Bab al-Mandeb area.

The competing claims underline the difficulty of determining the precise battlefield situation as both sides seek to portray developments as major victories.

The renewed fighting is taking place against a wider regional backdrop involving Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United States and Israel.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has meanwhile rejected the prospect of negotiations with Washington under the current circumstances, arguing that Tehran cannot trust the United States following repeated military attacks.

Qatar is continuing diplomatic efforts aimed at reviving negotiations between Iran and the United States, while the broader conflict continues to generate fears of further regional instability.

For Yemen, however, the immediate concern remains the expanding military confrontation between government forces and the Houthis.

The capture of Mocha, if consolidated, could provide government forces with an important strategic foothold along the Red Sea coast and potentially increase pressure on Houthi positions.

But the conflicting claims suggest that the battle for control of western Yemen is far from settled.

The humanitarian consequences are also becoming increasingly serious, with displaced Yemeni families facing worsening conditions as fighting spreads across strategic areas.

The developments around Mocha therefore carry significance well beyond Yemen’s internal power struggle, particularly because any prolonged fighting near Bab al-Mandeb could affect one of the world’s critical trade and energy routes.