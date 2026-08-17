2026 FDH Premier Netball League: Blue Eagles Queens spread wings

By Edwin Mbewe

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The champions have awakened.

After an uncharacteristically start to their FDH Bank Netball Premier League title defence, Blue Eagles Netball Team have sent a thunderous warning to their rivals, roaring from sixth to second place after a breathtaking three-game winning streak in Week Three.

What began as a difficult campaign has suddenly turned into a statement of intent.

With just three points from their opening two matches, the defending champions arrived in the Southern Region sitting sixth on the table — a position few expected to see them in. But when the pressure was at its highest, the Eagles responded like true champions.

They swooped. They conquered. And they collected maximum points from every match they played.

The Blantyre Sports Arena netball court became the stage for the Eagles’ spectacular resurgence, as they produced three victories in the space of two days to reignite their title ambitions.

Eagles survive Tigresses thriller

The weekend could hardly have started in more dramatic fashion.

Blue Eagles were pushed all the way by a determined Tigresses side in a tense Saturday encounter. With little separating the two teams throughout the contest, every goal mattered.

But when the final whistle sounded, it was the champions who had held their nerve.

Blue Eagles escaped with a narrow 45-43 victory, earning their first win of the weekend and, more importantly, beginning their climb up the table.

PACERS blown away

If the opening victory was a battle, the second was a statement.

Returning to the court later on Saturday, Blue Eagles showed no signs of fatigue as they dismantled PACERS 59-30.

The champions turned on the style, combining attacking precision with defensive authority to secure a massive 29-goal victory.

Two matches. Two wins.

But the Eagles were not finished.

Giants feel the full force of the champions

On Sunday, Giants NC stood between Blue Eagles and a perfect weekend.

The youthful Giants side faced an Eagles outfit now brimming with confidence, and the defending champions wasted little time making their intentions clear.

Blue Eagles stormed to a commanding 63-28 victory, completing a flawless three-game weekend and sending a powerful message across the league.

Vice-captain Ruth Kaliyenda was named Player of the Match after another influential performance.

Three matches.

Three victories.

167 goals scored and only 101 conceded.

The champions had announced their return.

From sixth to second

The impact on the league table was immediate.

Blue Eagles have surged to second place with nine points from five games, just two points behind leaders Kukoma Diamonds, who have 11 points from six matches.

A team that entered the weekend in sixth has now climbed four places in a matter of days.

And suddenly, the title race looks wide open.

Kukoma Diamonds, meanwhile, have also enjoyed an impressive week, defeating Lioness 62-37 and edging Vanessa Sisters 41-38.

Their goal shooter Idah Mhone was arguably one of the stars of the week, claiming two Player of the Match awards from her team’s two matches.

Vanessa Sisters cause upset

The week also produced a major talking point as youthful Vanessa Sisters stunned the experienced Tigresses, winning 56-51.

The result demonstrated just how fiercely contested the competition has become, with established sides being pushed hard by teams determined to make their mark.

Other Week Three results saw Vanessa Sisters defeat Prison Queens 45-29, while Lioness beat Giants NC 65-40.

Civonets also proved too strong for FLC Netball Team, winning 50-18, before MAFCO Soldiers defeated FLC 52-27.

The battle is only beginning

With teams seemingly better prepared and fighting relentlessly for points, the FDH Bank Netball Premier League is quickly developing into a battle where no result can be taken for granted.

For Blue Eagles, however, the message is unmistakable.

The defending champions may have started slowly, but they are back in the hunt.

Their next assignment takes them to the Northern Region, where they will face FLC Netball Team in Mzuzu.

After three straight victories, confidence is soaring.

The Eagles have spread their wings — and the rest of the league has been put on notice.

The champions are back in the race. And they are coming for the crown.