Police secure Zambia’s results centre after alleged disruption attempt

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-Zambia Police have intervened to prevent an alleged attempt to disrupt the ongoing tallying of presidential election results at National Results Centre in Lusaka, as the country awaits the official outcome of the 2026 general election.

The development was reported amid heightened attention around the results centre, where the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) is conducting the national tabulation and announcing results.

The commission had confirmed that presidential results would be announced from the National Results Centre in Lusaka.

Security personnel moved to maintain order and protect the integrity of the tallying process following the reported attempt to interfere with proceedings.

Details surrounding the alleged disruption, including the identities of those involved and whether any arrests were made, were not immediately clear.

The incident comes as Zambia remains focused on the conclusion of the presidential tally, with competing political interests closely monitoring the figures released by the electoral commission.

The National Results Centre has become the focal point of the electoral process, with results transmitted from constituencies to Lusaka for national verification and announcement.

Authorities are expected to maintain a strong security presence around the centre as the ECZ continues with the verification and declaration of the presidential results.

The latest development underscores the heightened sensitivity surrounding the final stage of Zambia’s electoral process, where transparency, public confidence and the peaceful acceptance of the outcome remain central to the country’s democratic transition.