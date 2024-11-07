NGORA to pounce on unlicenced, unregistered NGOs after Dec 30

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s Non-Governmental Organisation Regulatory Authority (NGORA) has sent a last warning to unregistered and unlicenced civil rights groups that could be suspended or banned after December 30, 2024.

NGORA Chief Executive Director Edward Chileka Banda told a news conference in the capital, Lilongwe, on Wednesday, November 6, that a number of NGOs and civil rights groups are not complying with the law, which is putting the country at risk.

Chileka Banda disclosed that 344 NGOs are operating in the country without valid licenses, 173 are functioning without registration certificates, and 419 have failed to submit their 2024 annual reports.

He observes that when NGOs operate outside the legal framework, it compromises their legitimacy as well as puts communities at risk of threats like money theft, terrorist financing, and human trafficking.

Chileka therefore warned that the authority has since given the NGOs until 30 December to comply with the law, and failure to do so will put them at risk of legal action.

He however added that names of NGOs operating outside the legal framework will be published in the print media.

“We recognize the significant role NGOs play in advancing Malawi’s development agenda. The contributions of these organizations, from enhancing healthcare and education to promoting human rights and sustainable development, are invaluable to our society. However, for this impact to be both meaningful and sustainable, we must ensure that all NGOs operate within the framework of our laws.

“NGORA is issuing a directive to all NGOs operating without registration certificates, valid licenses, or without submitting their required annual reports. As of our most recent assessment, we have identified serious non-compliance issues in the sector including: A total of 344 NGOs who are operating without valid licenses; 173 NGOs are functioning without registration certificates; and 419 NGOs have failed to submit their annual reports for 2024,” says Chileka Banda.

He added, “We want to be very clear, these are not mere procedural oversights. When NGOs operate outside the legal framework, it not only compromises their legitimacy but also poses significant risks to national security and societal well-being. Unregulated operations in the NGO sector can expose our communities to threats, including money laundering, theft, terrorist financing, human trafficking, sexual exploitation, and other serious criminal activities.

“The NGO (Amendment) Act Section 23 (1) clearly states that it is illegal to operate an NGO without proper registration, while Section 22 of the Act mandates that all NGOs submit their annual reports to NGORA. These provisions are not optional—they are vital measures designed to protect the public interest and promote responsible,

transparent, and accountable operations across the sector”.

Chileka Banda explains further, “To address these serious concerns, NGORA has set a compliance deadline of 31st December for all NGOs that have not met these legal requirements. All NGOs operating without a registration certificate or a valid license, and those who have not submitted their 2024 reports, are directed to fulfill these obligations by this date. Non-compliance will result in enforcement actions, including potential suspension of operations.

“The NGO Act and NGO policy are tools meant to safeguard the welfare of the people of Malawi. As the Regulatory Authority, we are mandated to ensure that every organization abides by these requirements. We urge all NGOs affected by this directive to act swiftly, ensuring they meet all necessary legal and procedural standards by the 31st of December”.

He assures, “NGORA is committed to working collaboratively with NGOs to facilitate compliance. We encourage organizations to reach out to our offices for guidance and support during this process.

“We believe that by strengthening the compliance culture within the sector, we will not only enhance public trust but also ensure that the important work being done by NGOs continues to positively impact the lives of our people”.