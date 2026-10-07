Grand Sendoff: Chivayo’s lavish last ride

.…even in death, Chivayo is making a statement with luxury cars…

By Lovemore Lubinda

HARARE-(MaraviPost)-For a man who measured life in luxury cars, death is coming with the same horsepower for the late Zimbabwean controversial businessperson Wicknell Chivayo.

Chivayo and his wife Lulu will lie in state at their Gletwin mansion before being laid to rest on Thursday at Sahwira Glen Forest Memorial Park.

Apparently, it is the caskets chosen for the farewell that have Zimbabwe talking.

At the heart of the arrangement is a Malaysian-built 14-carat gold casket, imported specifically for the burial at a cost of US$217,000. The sealed coffin will be his final resting place.

It is flanked in the parlour by two attention-grabbing display caskets that have since gone viral.

One white casket has been moulded to resemble the front of a Rolls-Royce, complete with chrome grille, illuminated headlights and a custom registration plate WMC 777.

The other is built as a Mercedes-Benz, draped with the Zimbabwean flag. Both are surrounded by large white floral arrangements and candles.

The design taps into a new luxury funeral trend from South Africa and the US, where coachbuilders craft caskets with the foot-end shaped like a luxury vehicle front, complete with working lights and custom plates.

The car-themed caskets retail for between US$4,500 and US$7,500 depending on finish – more than 30 times less than the gold inner casket.

It is a car collector’s send-off for a businessman who became famous for gifting Rolls-Royce Cullinans and Mercedes Maybachs to church leaders, musicians and family.

From blessing others with luxury cars in life, to being surrounded by them in death – Chivayo’s final journey is proving to be as extravagant as his lifestyle.