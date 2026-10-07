Parley questions US$13.9m water board funds used to purchase Zambia maize

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has questioned the use of about US$13.9 million from the Blantyre Water Board in the Government’s US$45 million maize procurement arrangement with Zambia, arguing that the money could instead have been used to address persistent water supply challenges in Blantyre.

Local media reports that PAC Chairperson Steve Malondera raised the concern after the committee engaged the National Local Government Finance Committee, which acted as the financier of the US$45 million maize procurement from Zambia.

Malondera said the funds could have been invested in improving services at Blantyre Water Board and expanding water infrastructure to provide residents with more reliable access to clean and potable water.

He argued that importing maize addresses an immediate food requirement, while investment in water infrastructure would deliver longer-term benefits to communities facing inadequate water supply.

The PAC chairperson also questioned Malawi’s decision to spend scarce foreign exchange importing maize when institutions such as the Greenbelt Authority could spearhead irrigation farming and help increase domestic production.

Malondera has urged authorities to ensure that public resources are directed towards priority areas and are used appropriately for the benefit of citizens.

Meanwhile, National Local Government Finance Committee Executive Director Kondwani Santhe said the committee had finalised the maize procurement from Zambia under the US$45 million arrangement.

Santhe said while some of the other concerns raised could be addressed by relevant Government institutions, the finance committee had completed its role in the maize procurement process.

The concerns have renewed debate over the allocation of public resources as Malawi continues to grapple with food security challenges, foreign exchange shortages and gaps in the delivery of essential public services.