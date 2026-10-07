Malawi’s fuel crisis turns daily travel into a costly struggle

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s worsening fuel shortage is rapidly transforming ordinary travel into a costly daily struggle, with motorists spending hours searching for petrol and diesel while commuters face sharply rising transport fares across the country.

Local media reports indicate that the shortage has pushed some minibus fares to unprecedented levels, with passengers travelling between Mzuzu and Nkhata Bay reportedly paying as much as MK30,000, compared with the usual fares of about MK8,000 to MK12,000.

In Nkhata Bay, fuel on the black market has reportedly reached about K22,000 per litre, further increasing pressure on transport operators and passengers.

At filling stations, motorists are arriving before sunrise and joining lengthy queues in the hope of securing fuel before supplies run out. Some spend hours waiting only to leave empty-handed, while others travel from one filling station to another in search of available fuel.

The shortage has placed minibus operators in a difficult position. They must choose between spending valuable time queuing for fuel, purchasing it at heavily inflated informal-market prices or reducing the number of trips they make. Whichever option they choose, the additional costs are ultimately passed on to passengers.

For many households, the sharp increase in transport costs has gone beyond inconvenience and become a serious financial burden. Workers, students, traders and patients are being forced to reconsider journeys that were previously part of their normal routines.

Some commuters are walking long distances to avoid expensive fares, while others are postponing trips altogether, including journeys for medical treatment, education, business and the purchase of essential goods.

The effects are also spreading beyond public transport. Farmers are finding it increasingly difficult and expensive to move produce to markets, while traders face higher transportation costs that are subsequently reflected in the prices paid by consumers.

The fuel crisis is also changing daily routines. Travellers are leaving their homes much earlier because of uncertainty over transport availability, while passengers at bus stops compete for limited spaces and face fares that can vary depending on fuel availability and operating costs.

The situation highlights Malawi’s heavy dependence on a reliable fuel supply to keep its transport system and wider economy functioning. When fuel becomes scarce, the disruption quickly affects the movement of people, agricultural produce, merchandise and essential services.

The current crisis is therefore not simply a motorists’ problem. It is increasingly affecting the cost of living, household incomes, businesses and access to essential services.

For many Malawians, the daily routine has become a difficult calculation: wake up early, search for transport, find fuel if possible, negotiate the fare and hope the journey is worth the cost.