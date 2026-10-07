FIS-RDC, EnPower, Trafigura and Gridworks Join Forces to Deliver Landmark Power Interconnector to Supply the DRC’s Copperbelt

A 700MW cross-border transmission line will bring affordable power to the DRC’s Copperbelt, unlock new mining and industrial capacity, open export routes for licensed Zambian power producers, and enable new generation

KINSHASA, Democratic Republic of Congo, 7 October 2026 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/ -The Strategic Investment Fund of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (“FIS-RDC”), Enterprise Power DRC SARL (“EnPower”), Trafigura and Gridworks Development Partners (together, “the Parties”) have signed a Strategic Framework Agreement to jointly finance, build and operate a 200km high-voltage power line connecting Kalumbila, Zambia, with Kolwezi, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The Kalumbila–Kolwezi Interconnector Project (“KKIP”) will strengthen the DRC’s connection to the Southern African Power Pool (SAPP), the regional body that links national grids and allows countries to trade power across borders. The project has reached the final stage of development, with all necessary concessions, licences and authorisations secured. It has an estimated construction cost of USD300 million.

KKIP will deliver benefits on both sides of the border: a new source of reliable, affordable power for the DRC’s mining and industrial sectors, and new export capacity and transmission opportunities for Zambian power producers. The line will have a thermal capacity of 700MW, enabling up to 550MW of competitively priced electricity to be imported into the Copperbelt mining region of the DRC. The line design allows for a future capacity increase to over 1GW.

The Parties and financing

FIS-RDC, EnPower and Gridworks have confirmed their intention to invest equity in KKIP, with Gridworks as lead equity investor and majority shareholder. The Parties are in discussions with Zambian entities about taking a stake in the project. EnPower is the project developer, a licensed Congolese power trader and a SAPP member. Gridworks is a specialist transmission and distribution developer owned and funded by British International Investment, the UK Government’s development finance institution. Trafigura, a market leader in the global commodities industry, has agreed to arrange a significant share of the project’s debt financing.

For FIS-RDC, the transaction supports the DRC Government’s objective of investing in strategic infrastructure with wider economic benefits. It is the first investment announced by FIS-RDC since its creation in October 2025.

Benefits for the DRC

KKIP will help address the country’s structural energy deficit of more than 1GW. It is expected to:

Supply electricity from across Southern Africa to power Congolese mining and industry, supporting social and economic development in local communities

Enable the development of mining and refining projects currently on hold due to a lack of available, cost-effective baseload power

Increase mining and refining output, generating greater fiscal contributions for the DRC

Deliver broader benefits for the DRC by expanding access to reliable, affordable power for communities and businesses, supporting local enterprise and jobs, and contributing to economic diversification

Benefits for Zambia

KKIP will create export opportunities for Zambian power producers, provide transmission capacity for licensed operators, and help spur the development of new generation. The participation of FIS-RDC, alongside Gridworks and Trafigura, will also strengthen cooperation between the DRC and Zambian governments and create a platform for long-term investment. Discussions are already underway with Zambian entities on potential co-investment.

Emile Osumba, CEO of FIS-RDC, said: “KKIP is the Fund’s inaugural transaction, and it reflects precisely the mandate entrusted to us by the Government. By helping close the Copperbelt’s power deficit, the project will unlock industrial growth, skilled jobs and fiscal revenue for the DRC. By backing a project led by a private Congolese developer, FIS-RDC is demonstrating that sovereign capital can act as a catalyst for private investment rather than a substitute for it. And by co-investing alongside credible and experienced partners such as Gridworks, we are building the track record that will allow the Fund to mobilise further capital for the country’s strategic infrastructure.”

Marc Orphanides, Managing Director of EnPower, added: “This agreement is an important milestone towards executing this strategic transmission infrastructure, which will add significant capacity to meet the ever-growing power demand of the DRC mining industry. We are grateful to the authorities, stakeholders and communities in the DRC and Zambia, as well as the International Finance Corporation, for their support to KKIP, which will be the first privately developed and financed cross-border transmission infrastructure on the African continent.”

Gonzalo De Olazaval, Global Head of Metals and Minerals at Trafigura, commented: “Trafigura is proud to support this landmark power project in the DRC, part of our broader power strategy in Africa. Reliable, competitively priced power is a critical enabler of economic growth across the continent, and Trafigura is well placed to bring together the investment, infrastructure and partnerships needed to make these projects a reality. KKIP has the potential to unlock industrial growth in the DRC and Zambia, while also supporting job creation and local communities in both countries.”

Chris Flavin, CEO of Gridworks, said: “Gridworks is proud to be the lead equity investor in KKIP. This is an important regional integration project. Zambia and the DRC both stand to benefit from closer interconnection, and this project will give the Copperbelt access to reliable, competitively priced power and lay the foundation for further cross-border transmission investment across Southern Africa. While the project is anchored by mining offtake, there is capacity on the line to serve the wider population too. Connecting regional power markets and supporting efficient energy trading is key to sustained economic growth in the region. We look forward to working alongside our partners to deliver this important infrastructure.”

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Trafigura

About FIS-RDC

The Strategic Investment Fund of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (Fonds d’Investissement Stratégique de la République Démocratique du Congo, “FIS-RDC”) is a public institution established by Decree No. 25/031 of 2 October 2025 and placed under the supervision of the Ministry of Finance. Its mandate is to mobilise and structure financing to accelerate the implementation of the DRC’s national development strategy, territorial inclusion, economic diversification and national sovereignty. Investing exclusively in the DRC, the Fund acts as a catalyst in key sectors, including mining, energy, infrastructure and agriculture. It also promotes co-investment alongside national and international institutional and private partners. Visit: www.fisrdc.com

About EnPower

EnPower is a private Congolese power trading company which has been importing power into the DRC since 2023. EnPower holds a private utility and import licence in the DRC and is a member of the Southern African Power Pool. Visit: www.enpowerdrc.com

About Trafigura

Trafigura provides critical resources to the world. Founded over 30 years ago and owned by its employees, the Group is at the heart of global supply, using its deep understanding of commodity markets to make supply chains more efficient, secure and sustainable.

Working across a global network, the Group deploys infrastructure, logistics, financing and market expertise to move energy and commodities from where they are produced to where they are needed. By connecting producers and consumers, we bring resilience and trust to complex supply chains. The business supplies the energy and commodities the world needs today, including oil and petroleum products, metals and minerals, gas and power, while investing in lower-carbon solutions for the future.

The Trafigura Group also comprises industrial assets and operating businesses including multi-metals producer Nyrstar, fuel storage and distribution company Puma Energy, fuel supplier and distributor Greenergy, and the Impala Terminals joint venture. The Group employs approximately 14,500 people, of which more than 1,400 are shareholders, and operates in over 150 countries. Visit: www.trafigura.com

About Gridworks Development Partners

Gridworks develops and invests in Africa’s electricity networks. It provides long-term capital to transmission, distribution and distributed renewable energy businesses. A partner to governments, utilities, and companies in the energy sector, it aims to connect Africa’s people and its businesses to reliable, affordable power. It is owned and funded by the UK Government, with British International Investment, the UK’s development finance institution, as its 100% shareholder. Visit: www.gridworkspartners.com

Media Contact:

Maëlys Adom

African Media Agency (AMA)

trafigura@africanmediaagency.com

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