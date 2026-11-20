Anthropic’s slide in early Friday trading, barely a day after the biggest stock market debut in history, marks the moment the AI boom has to start proving it can make money, warns the CEO of deVere Group, one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organisations.

The comments from Nigel Green come as shares in the Claude maker dropped more than 6% in premarket trading, after surging 17% on their first day on the Nasdaq to close at $97.17.

Chip stocks also fell as the selloff across AI names rolled on.

He says: “Anthropic’s listing hands public markets something they’ve never had before: a live, daily price on a frontier AI model developer.

“Until now, investors have backed AI mostly through the companies building chips and data centres.

“From here, the market will judge whether the software layer can turn breathtaking growth into lasting profit, and Friday’s wobble shows the judging has already begun.”

Demand going in was ferocious. Anthropic priced its shares at $83, above a marketed range of $70 to $78, after orders reportedly reached close to seven times the stock on offer.

The sale of 980 million shares raised $81.3 billion, eclipsing the record set in June. Counting every share, the price valued the company at around $1.5 trillion.

The growth behind it is staggering. Anthropic booked $16.3 billion in revenue in the first half of 2026, roughly 14 times the figure a year earlier, and $35.3 billion across the 12 months to September 30.

It also reported an $80.7 billion net loss for the half, although most of it came from accounting charges tied to its soaring valuation rather than cash leaving the business.

Nigel Green says: “Those figures explain both the frenzy and the nerves. Growth like this is almost unheard of for a company of Anthropic’s size. But computing power is its biggest cost and it’s going to keep climbing, so the market will watch margins every bit as closely as sales.

“Volatility over the coming weeks is likely. It’s what price discovery looks like when investors meet a business they’ve never been able to value in the open before.”

Thursday’s session showed how jittery sentiment remains. AI and technology shares rose on the debut before profit taking dragged them lower, and the Nasdaq Composite ended 2.25% down at 23,879.20. The S&P 500 lost 2.02% and the Dow slipped 2.19%.

For the deVere CEO, the consequences for the wider industry run deep.

“This listing is a turning point for AI,” he says.

“Capital is likely to flow toward companies that can show paying customers, rising enterprise adoption and a believable route to profit, and away from those running on promises alone.

“I believe we’ll see a much sharper divide between leaders and laggards over the next 12 months.

“Every model developer heading for the market will now be measured against Anthropic’s numbers, and some won’t look as good once that comparison is public.”

deVere remains firmly bullish on artificial intelligence as the defining growth force of this decade. But Nigel Green believes the next phase will reward discipline far more than excitement.

“Chasing any newly listed stock in its first frantic weeks is rarely a winning strategy,” he says.

“Investors should keep their focus on the fundamentals: how quickly businesses are signing up, whether the models keep getting better, and whether those gains turn into profitable products.

“AI exposure makes sense for long term portfolios, but it works best spread across the whole chain, from infrastructure and energy through to software and the companies putting these tools to work in the real economy.”

He concludes: “Markets have spent three years paying for the picks and shovels of AI. Anthropic’s arrival means they can finally put a price on the gold itself.

“The months ahead will be noisy, but they’ll also give investors the clearest picture yet of what this technology is truly worth.”