ASCON Awards Put Africa’s Supply Chain Leadership in The Spotlight

Livingstone, Zambia, 10 October 2026 – Supply chain leaders from across Africa were recognised for their contributions to governance, sustainability, digital transformation and professional development at the inaugural African Supply Chain Confederation (ASCON) Awards.

The awards were presented during the ASCON Conference, held from 23 to 25 September 2026 at the Radisson Blu Mosi-oa-Tunya Livingstone Resort in Zambia.

Held under the theme, “The Boardroom Starts Here: Celebrating the Future CEOs of Africa”, the awards recognised professionals whose work has helped position supply chain management as a strategic function within businesses and public institutions.

“Through six categories, we recognised achievements ranging from sustainable procurement and public sector reform to regional trade integration and the development of Africa’s next generation of supply chain professionals,” says Ronald Mlalazi, ASCON President.

The SCM Visionary: Strategy & ESG Award

This Award category assesses nominees across strategic vision, circular/green innovation, measurable triple-bottom-line impact, stakeholder ESG adoption, and boardroom readiness.

Dr Obiora Madu of Nigeria received first place for his contribution to developing supply chain expertise across Africa. As founder of Multimix Academy and chairman of the African Centre for Supply Chain, he has trained and mentored thousands of executives across the public and private sectors. His work includes promoting ethical procurement, strategic sourcing and sustainable supply chain practices.

“Dr Madu is widely recognized as a foundational architect of modern supply chain practice in Nigeria and across Africa,” says Mlalazi.

Kenya’s Dr Erastus Kiswili Nyile, a lecturer at Murang’a University of Technology, received second place for his research and practical contributions to circular economy frameworks, green manufacturing and sustainable procurement. His achievements include receiving the 2025 Kenya Institute of Supplies Management (KISM) Spurs Award for Best Supply Chain Research Paper of the Year.

Mlalazi says, “coupled with his practical industry consultancies in designing robust supply chain frameworks and his leadership in mentoring postgraduate researchers, Dr Nyile demonstrates the strategic foresight, research rigor, and governance capacity necessary to advance sustainable supply chain standards across the African continent”.

The SCM CEO/DG of the Year: Africa Award

This Award category assessed strategic vision, innovative intervention structure, national impact, stakeholder navigation, and boardroom readiness.

Kenneth Matiba, CEO of Kenya Institute of Supplies Management, received the award for leading institutional transformation, strengthening professional accountability and advancing ethical procurement standards.

Under his leadership, KISM has expanded its professional certification programmes through digital transformation, while strengthening partnerships between government, academia and industry. Matiba was the sole recipient in this category.

“By fostering strong cross-sector partnerships across government, academia, and industry, Matiba has established a highly compliant and resilient network of supply chain professionals, delivering a proven blueprint for cross-border alignment and executive leadership across Africa,” says Mlalazi.

The SCM Governance Champion: Public Trust & Integrity Award

This Award category evaluated candidates on strategic commitment to radical supply chain transparency, implementation of innovative solutions, fraud reduction, compliance culture, and boardroom fiduciary leadership.

Ghana’s Basil Ahiable received first place for his contribution to ethical procurement, institutional accountability and public sector governance. A former president of the Ghana Institute of Procurement and Supply (GIPS) and board chairman of the Public Procurement Authority, he has championed professional standards and responsible resource management.

“By advocating for responsible resource stewardship and establishing robust professional standards, Ahiable directly embodies the award’s mission to drive transparency, integrity, and value for money throughout African supply chain systems,” says Mlalazi.

Richard Migambi of Rwanda received second place for his work in electronic government procurement across more than 12 African countries. As CEO of Evolve, he has helped move procurement processes from paper-based systems to digital platforms that improve transparency, monitoring and accountability.

“Migambi merits this recognition for nearly two decades of pioneering national e-GP initiatives across more than 12 African nations, shifting vulnerable paper-based procurement systems into traceable digital ecosystems,” says Mlalazi.

The AfCFTA SCM Architect: Market Integration Award

This Award category honours supply chain leaders who build physical and digital infrastructure to facilitate cross-border trade and regional market integration.

Isac Smith, chief director within the Western Cape Provincial Treasury, won this category for his contribution to modernising public sector procurement frameworks, strengthening asset governance and supporting transparent supply chain systems.

“Smith’s award celebrates his extensive work in modernizing public sector procurement frameworks,” says Mlalazi.

The SCM Executive of the Year: Africa Award

This Award recognises nominees on strategic vision for enterprise growth, orchestration of complex supply systems, bottom-line value creation, cross-functional alignment, and boardroom CEO capability.

Dr Clever Ruswa of Zimbabwe received first place for his leadership in public procurement reform and digital transformation.

As CEO of the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe and former president of the African Public Procurement Network, Ruswa has overseen initiatives including Zimbabwe’s electronic government procurement system and the development of guidelines supporting sustainable and inclusive procurement.

“Dr Ruswa transformed public procurement into a strategic engine for national and continental development by orchestrating Zimbabwe’s national digital transformation,” explains Mlalazi.

Ghana’s Dr Eric Ekow T. Ghansah received second place for his work in transforming procurement from an operational function into a strategic organisational capability. He serves as deputy CEO for Technical Services at Ghana’s Public Procurement Authority and board chairman of Assinman Community Bank.

“Ghansah has been pivotal in leading organisational procurement transformations from operational functions to strategic sourcing by defining policies, streamlining workflows, driving supplier sustainability, and establishing long-term category strategies across spending areas,” says Mlalazi.

The SCM Professional of the Year: Africa Award

This award category recognises candidates on elevating SCM as a strategic discipline, developing education and mobility frameworks, achieving continental professional upliftment, uniting institutions, and serving as a recognised authority.

Vusumutiwendvodza Matsebula of Eswatini received first place for his contribution to modernising procurement, logistics and inventory systems, promoting cross-border cooperation and mentoring emerging supply chain professionals.

“Matsebula demonstrates a strong commitment to professional upliftment through the active mentorship of young professionals, cultivating the next generation of supply chain leaders across Africa,” notes Mlalazi.

Rev Celestine Djane of Kenya received second place for her contribution to professional development and institutional leadership. A former executive secretary of GIPS, she was subsequently elected vice-president of the organisation.

“Djane demonstrates an unwavering dedication to advancing professional procurement standards, mentoring supply chain practitioners, driving transformative institutional growth, and embodying exemplary leadership rooted in integrity, professional excellence, and community service,” says Mlalazi.

Mlalazi adds that “these awards demonstrate the calibre of supply chain leadership across Africa and the increasingly strategic role the profession plays in shaping organisations and economies. By recognising these achievements, we hope to encourage more professionals to take their place in the boardroom and contribute to the continent’s future.”