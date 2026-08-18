ASCON 2026: WHY AFRICA MUST STOP OUTSOURCING ITS OWN VALUE CHAIN

Johannesburg 18 August 2026 Africa’s economic backbone can, and must, pivot from a story based only on exporting raw materials, characterised by fragmented markets, limited industrial capacity and supply chains that connected outwardly instead of connecting Africa to itself.

Instead, we must build the next chapter of Africa’s transformation through a solid base of strong, intelligent, resilient and integrated supply chains that convert raw resources into value, jobs, innovation, industrial capacity and prosperity.

This is the driving principle behind the 2026 African Supply Chain Confederation (ASCON) Conference, which Secretary General John Karani says provides a platform for Africa’s supply chain professionals to come together and challenge the current narrative to the benefit of Africa and all its citizens.

The World Bank’s April 2026 Africa Economic Update makes the point that economic growth in Sub-Saharan Africa is likely to be flat year-on-year at 4.1%, with downside risks increasing as the region’s recovery from successive global shocks begins to lose momentum.

Domestic demand remains the primary growth driver, underpinned by private consumption and investment, with a monetary policy that is supportive of economic gains, it points out.

With favourable government policies and countries that are already hungry for locally produced goods, Karani says the continent has a head start, and the ASCON Conference is positioned to drive further domestic development.

The African supply chain has already moved from purchasing and transactional procurement to strategic sourcing, supplier relationship management, integrated supply chain management and enterprise-wide value creation.

“The profession is no longer simply concerned with obtaining goods and services at the right price. It is increasingly concerned with resilience, innovation, sustainability, risk, technology, competitiveness and long-term value creation,” says Karani.

This means supply chain professionals must not ask how efficiently they can procure but rather how supply chains can build competitive advantage, resilience, and sustainable prosperity.

Central to this is the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which presents an extraordinary opportunity to deepen intra-African trade and build integrated regional markets, says Karani.

Africa needs efficient trade corridors, integrated logistics, competitive procurement, regional manufacturing, digital platforms, reliable infrastructure, harmonised standards and world-class professional capability to take advantage of it, says Karani. “Yet trade agreements alone will not move goods, create factories, develop suppliers or deliver prosperity,” he says.

“Supply chains will be the backbone to efficient implementation of AfCFTA as long as they move from a mindset of extraction leading to exportation, and then importing finished products, with the continent effectively outsourcing the beneficiation aspect of the value chain,” says Karani.

Ensuring that Africa adds value to its own resources instead of outsourcing this to external trading partners will require supply chains that can efficiently move products across borders within Africa, which requires supply chains integrated with artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance efficiencies.

Tomorrow’s supply chain professional will use AI to forecast demand, analyse spending, assess suppliers, detect fraud and optimise inventory. The real opportunity, however, lies in combining digital intelligence with African ingenuity, professional competence, ethical leadership and strategic collaboration, notes Karani.

“The future-ready professional must become more than a buyer. We must become digital orchestrators, resilience strategists, inclusion champions, sustainability integrators and ecosystem architects,” says Karani.

This will enable procurement to become the engine of African industrialisation, helping localise and develop production, strengthen SMEs, encourage innovation, facilitate technology transfer and create opportunities for youth and women-owned enterprises.

“The ASCON Conference provides a platform not only for professionals to engage with each other but also to develop concrete solutions that can be immediately implemented,” says Karani, who invites all supply chain professionals to attend.

Through collective input, Africa’s supply chain professionals can move from conversation to action to help build the supply chains that will connect African markets, strengthen African industries and position Africa more competitively in the global economy, says Karani.

“Africa’s supply chain future will not happen by accident. We must design it. We must build it. And we must lead it – together,” Karani adds.

Delegates can register through the https://asconafrica.org/, where they can book conference packages, accommodation at ASCON’s partner hotel, Radisson Blu at the Mosi-oa-Tunya Resort, and discounted travel options