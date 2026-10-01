NNPC builds digital foundation for the next era of Nigeria’s energy industry

Nigeria’s national energy company modernises its digital core, strengthens data and cybersecurity foundations and prepares for an AI-enabled future.

Shiraz Khota, Managing Director for Emerging Africa at SAP

LAGOS, Nigeria, 1 October 2026 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/ – In an energy industry shaped by rapid market shifts, geopolitical volatility and complex regulatory demands, the ability to adapt quickly is a business imperative. For the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), this has meant steadily modernising the technology, processes and data that underpin one of Africa’s largest and most complex energy organisations.

According to NNPC Ltd, transformation at the company rests on three interconnected priorities: a modern and resilient digital core, technology investments tied to measurable business outcomes, and strong leadership across functions to manage change. “When you embark on a transformation journey, you have to look at the end first and ask how technology can enhance and improve the way you do business. For us, transformation is not simply about implementing new systems. It is about building the capabilities that allow the organisation to keep evolving.”

NNPC Ltd’s digital transformation journey stretches back approximately two decades, when the company launched Project PACE to modernise its operations and strengthen capabilities in areas including data analytics, performance monitoring and process optimisation. One of the key outcomes was the recognition that NNPC Ltd needed an enterprise-wide platform to connect and standardise its core business processes.

SAP subsequently became NNPC Ltd’s ERP backbone, supporting finance, procurement, supply chain, human resources, maintenance and project management across the organisation. As the company evolved through major reforms and restructuring, including changes following Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), this foundation helped provide continuity across its core operations and corporate functions.

The transformation also prompted NNPC Ltd to take a broader view of its enterprise architecture. The company reviewed its business capabilities, rationalised applications and developed digital workflows to better align technology investment with operational requirements. More recently, NNPC entered a new phase of modernisation, upgrading its core ERP environment and adopting a cloud-first strategy designed to provide greater scalability, agility and enterprise-wide collaboration.

“The oil and gas industry is built on partnerships and operates in an environment where conditions can change incredibly quickly,” says NNPC Ltd. “Geopolitical events can cause significant movements in the oil price within a very short period, while the industry itself remains highly regulated. We simply cannot afford to stand still.”

Central to the company’s modernisation has been the creation of a more integrated digital core and a trusted source of financial, operational and procurement information. Standardising core processes has strengthened visibility across the organisation while supporting stronger controls, governance and audit readiness.

At the same time, NNPC Ltd has increasingly treated data as a strategic enterprise asset. The company is investing in analytics capabilities that bring trusted operational, financial and commercial information closer to decision-makers, with the longer-term goal of improving performance visibility across business units and joint ventures, sharpening forecasts for production, revenue and cash flow, and enabling more decisions to be grounded in reliable data.

“Data is becoming the connective tissue of the enterprise,” says NNPC Ltd. “The objective is to put trusted information into the hands of leaders so that decisions are driven by evidence rather than instinct. That data foundation will also be critical as we move into the next stage of our transformation.”

Modernisation has brought greater focus to cybersecurity. As NNPC Ltd’s technology footprint has expanded, so too has the potential exposure to cyber risk. In response, the company has established a purpose-built cybersecurity centre providing continuous monitoring and protection across its technology environment.

“The next stage of our journey will focus increasingly on intelligence,” says NNPC Ltd. “We are laying the foundations for greater use of artificial intelligence and advanced analytics across the enterprise, building on the digital core, cloud infrastructure, security and trusted data capabilities developed during earlier phases of our transformation.”

However, NNPC Ltd’s experience has also highlighted that transformation is rarely frictionless. Legacy systems and data silos can inhibit end-to-end integration, while ageing infrastructure, skills gaps and change fatigue create additional complexity. Addressing these challenges requires transformation to extend beyond the technology function.

“Transformation is a leadership commitment, not a technology project,” says NNPC Ltd. “Platforms matter, but outcomes come from people, processes and partnerships. Our experience has taught us to modernise the core before innovating at the edge, tie technology investments to measurable outcomes, and treat data, cybersecurity and talent as enterprise priorities rather than departmental concerns.”

Shiraz Khota, Managing Director for Emerging Africa at SAP, says NNPC Ltd’s long-term transformation illustrates the importance of building strong digital foundations while keeping business outcomes at the centre of technology investment. “Organisations operating in complex and fast-moving industries need technology foundations that can evolve with the business. NNPC Ltd’s journey demonstrates the value of combining modern, integrated business processes with trusted data, resilient infrastructure and strong governance. These capabilities not only help organisations respond more effectively to change today, but create the foundation for the next generation of data- and AI-enabled business transformation.”

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of SAP

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