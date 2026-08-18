Zambia opposition leader Mundubile rejects Hichilema’s presidential victory declaration

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-NRPUP president Brian Mundubile has rejected the announced results of Zambia’s 2026 presidential election, saying his party does not believe they accurately reflect what transpired during the electoral process and will pursue available legal avenues to challenge disputed results.

In a statement issued following the announcement of the presidential results, Mundubile said the NRPUP had documented alleged irregularities relating to ballot security, transportation and handling of electoral materials, as well as alleged discrepancies between votes recorded at polling stations and figures subsequently announced.

He said the party had gathered evidence and records which would now be submitted to the appropriate legal institutions within the prescribed period.

“The results announced last night are not results that we accept as a true reflection of what took place across this election,” Mundubile said.

Mundubile said that regardless of the declared outcome, the number of votes secured by the NRPUP demonstrated significant public support for the opposition party, adding that he would continue representing those who backed his candidature.

The opposition leader also strongly rejected allegations linking the NRPUP, its campaign or people associated with it to an alleged insurgency or threat to national security.

Mundubile maintained that his campaign had been anchored on peace and democratic participation, insisting that the party had never advocated violence or sought political power through force.

He further raised concern over the detention of his campaign manager, Davies Chisopa, demanding what he described as an immediate, lawful and transparent explanation from authorities.

Mundubile said if Chisopa was suspected of committing an offence, authorities should produce the evidence and allow the allegations to be tested before a court of law, with his rights protected under Zambian law.

Mundubile further disclosed that he was currently under protection after allegedly receiving threats against his life.

He also gave his account of the incident at his residence, claiming armed men entered the property and shots were fired while he and others were unarmed and hiding out of fear for their lives.

According to Mundubile, former Lunte Member of Parliament Mutotwe Kafwaya was shot during the incident, something he said he personally witnessed.

He further claimed that Kafwaya was subsequently reported missing and that his family had not received an adequate explanation regarding his whereabouts or condition.

Mundubile called on authorities to immediately disclose whether Kafwaya was being held by any state agency and, if so, explain the legal basis for his detention and allow his family and lawyers access to him.

He said if Kafwaya was not in state custody, authorities had an obligation to establish his whereabouts and investigate what had happened to him.

Turning to the election, Mundubile said the NRPUP would pursue what it considers evidence of suspected electoral manipulation and ballot tampering, including concerns surrounding electoral documentation, the so-called “G20 papers”, ballot transportation and security, and discrepancies allegedly identified by party representatives.

He said the issues should be determined through evidence and legal processes rather than political rhetoric.

“We will challenge those results for which we believe there are lawful grounds to do so,” he said, while stressing that the party would pursue its case peacefully and within the law.

Mundubile also appealed to regional and international partners, election observers and democratic institutions to remain engaged with developments in Zambia, arguing that questions surrounding alleged political violence, detention, intimidation and electoral conduct should not end merely because election results have been declared.

Despite rejecting the presidential results, Mundubile urged NRPUP supporters to remain peaceful and avoid retaliation or provocation.

He said there would be no call for violence from either himself or the NRPUP and asked supporters to allow legal processes to take their course.

“There will be no call from me for violence. There will be no call from the NRPUP for retaliation,” Mundubile said.

He further urged supporters not to allow anger or provocation to undermine what he described as a peaceful democratic movement, saying the party would allow its evidence to be examined through lawful channels and would communicate further details about its intended legal action in due course.

Mundubile concluded by calling for peace and urging Zambians to remain safe while the party pursues answers over the election, arrests, detentions and other incidents surrounding the conclusion of the electoral process.