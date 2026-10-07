Malawi misses IMF target

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi has moved closer to securing a new financing arrangement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), but the country will have to wait longer before any fresh financial support is approved.

The IMF, according to a statement issued after its latest mission to Malawi, says the government has made significant progress in implementing economic reforms aimed at strengthening fiscal discipline, reducing the public debt burden and improving the functioning of markets.

The IMF delegation, led by its Malawi mission chief Justin Tyson, held discussions with government officials in Lilongwe from September 22 to October 6 over a possible programme under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF).

The Fund welcomed improvements in domestic revenue collection and tighter control of government expenditure, saying the measures were broadly consistent with the targets contained in the 2026/27 national budget.

The IMF also singled out reforms affecting fuel and sugar pricing, saying the changes had contributed to better market functioning.

Inflation has also shown signs of easing in recent months, largely because of lower food inflation, although the Fund cautioned that prices of non-food goods and services remain elevated.

However, the IMF warned that Malawi’s economic recovery continues to face major risks.

Climate-related shocks, weaker demand for tobacco — Malawi’s leading export — and disruptions to global trade linked to the war in the Middle East are creating additional pressure on the economy.

Despite the progress made during the latest negotiations, the IMF mission did not announce a completed financing agreement.

Instead, both sides will continue working on a comprehensive package of economic policies and reforms that could form the basis of a new ECF-supported programme.

Any eventual agreement will still require approval by IMF management before being submitted to the IMF Executive Board for a final decision.

The development comes at a critical moment for Malawi, which has operated without a functioning IMF programme since its previous arrangement expired in May 2025.

The country continues to struggle with foreign exchange shortages, fuel supply challenges and distortions between official and parallel-market exchange rates.

The latest IMF assessment therefore offers a mixed message: Malawi is making progress on reforms, but the financial lifeline it is seeking has not yet arrived.

The key question now is how quickly government can complete the remaining reforms and secure IMF approval while protecting households already under pressure from high living costs.