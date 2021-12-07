LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Former Malawi minister of finance Joseph Mwanamveka was on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 arrested for suspected cooking figures to International Monitory Fund (IMF).

Sources told The Maravi Post Mwanamveka presented cooked figures to IMF to paint good picture on Malawi economy when things were groomy

Mwanamveka arrest however comes just over a day after government announced that it would probe the 2015 sale of Malawi Savings Bank.

Speaking in Parliament recently, Minister of Homeland Security Richard Chimwendo Banda had also warned about possible consequences for those he said were responsible for cooking up figures which were presented to the IMF and World Bank.

More to come….

