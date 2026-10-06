Customer Service Week: MedHealth General Manager Chitsulo operates as a “receptionist” to appreciate clients needs

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)- As one way of appreciating Customer Service Week, MedHealth General Manager, Medson Chitsulo, is this week operating as a receptionist at the company.

The move is aimed at appreciating frontline staff and getting first-hand experience of customer interaction.

Customer Service Week is an international celebration held annually during the first full week of October, dedicated to recognising the importance of customer service and honouring the frontline professionals who deliver it.

The event provides organisations worldwide with a platform to appreciate their service teams, reinforce a customer-centric culture, and engage stakeholders around the value of exceptional service.

This year’s theme is “The Extra Mile”.

Chitsulo told The Maravi Post on Tuesday that he decided to step into the role of a receptionist to lead by example and show the importance of every role in customer service.

“Customer service is not just for the front office. It starts from the top. By working as a receptionist, I want to understand our customers better and appreciate the great work our team does every day.

“This year’s theme ‘The Extra Mile’ challenges us all to go beyond the ordinary,” said Chitsulo.

He said MedHealth Ltd is committed to providing exceptional service to its customers and will continue to put customer satisfaction at the centre of its operations.

Customers who visited MedHealth offices on Monday expressed surprise and delight to be welcomed by the General Manager himself.

MedHealth is one of Malawi’s leading health service providers.

Customer Service Week is being commemorated from 6th to 10th October, 2026.