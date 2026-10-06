WFP strongly condemns attack on trucks in South Kordofan, killing one driver

Rome, Italy, 06 October 2026 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/ – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) strongly condemns an aerial attack that hit two contracted trucks carrying WFP food commodities in South Kordofan in the early hours of Saturday, 3 October 2026.

One driver was killed in the air strike. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.

The contracted trucks were en route from Dilling to Kadugli and clearly marked as humanitarian vehicles. Additional details regarding the circumstances of the incident, including the extent of the damage to the food cargo, are still being collected.

WFP calls for a prompt and impartial investigation into this incident and for those responsible for any violations to be held accountable.

This latest attack comes only one day after a WFP truck struck an explosive device in Dilling, South Kordofan, after delivering lifesaving food assistance.

WFP urges all those involved in the hostilities to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law, protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, and ensure the safe and unimpeded movement of humanitarian personnel and cargo.

These incidents underscore the increasingly challenging security environment in Sudan and the risks that aid workers face when delivering life-saving assistance to communities in need. WFP remains committed to safely delivering life-saving assistance to millions of women, men, and children who depend on humanitarian support across Sudan.

Distributed byAfrican Media Agency (AMA)on behalf of Word Food Programme.

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