Yeremiah Chihana fired as Blantyre Water Board Chief

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Blantyre Water Board (BWB) Chief Executive Officer Yeremia Chihana has been fired.

A summary dismissal letter we have seen, signed on October 5, 2026, states that the CEO was given a chance to appear before a disciplinary committee but did not appear.

The letter adds that the institution’s Board of Directors accepted and adopted the findings of the disciplinary committee in respect of charges levelled against him.

When contacted, Chihana asked for more time. Chihana faced six charges, among them announcing that the board would provide free water to cholera hotspots without the board and management’s knowledge.

He is also accused of allowing an unauthorised person to drive and control the company’s vehicle, and causing the arrest and detention of company directors without the board’s knowledge.

For months, Chihana has been in legal fight with the board against his suspension.